Bobcat To Showcase Concrete Solutions At World Of Concrete

Bobcat Company is showcasing its lineup of concrete solutions at World of Concrete 2024.

Bobcat Rebranded Portable Power Lineup

The exhibit will showcase the rebranded portable power lineup from Bobcat. In 2023, the company announced its global brand strategy to expand its product offering under the Bobcat name, giving customers more options for their worksite needs.The PA185v portable air compressor and PG25 portable generator will be at the show.

E40 Compact Excavator

Launched in September 2023, the Bobcat E40 compact excavator allows operators to get performance, fast cycle times, and optimal maneuverability with practical features and pricing to match. It’s a minimal tail swing excavator, with less than two inches of overhang and a standard long arm that delivers an over-the-blade lift capacity and over-the-side lift capacity.

The E40 is a job site solution designed for those who demand performance and the maneuverability to complete challenging work in confined job sites. The E40 also offers simplified option packages. Notable features of the E40 include:

Powerful non-DPF, turbocharged Bobcat engine

Standard long arm

High lift capacity and powerful slewing performance

Dual-flange track roller system for improved lift performance and a smoother ride

Standard low-effort joysticks, LED lights and integrated lift eye

Extensive attachment versatility

L95 Compact Wheel Loader

The Bobcat L95 provides material-handling capabilities with large bucket capacity, high lift height, efficient travel speeds, and maneuverability.

The L95’s compact size, tight turning radius, and Power Bob-Tach interface enhance the machines’ versatility, ensuring maximum performance and making it functional for construction and concrete applications.

It has a standard bucket capacity of 1.2 cubic yards and 10.5 feet of lift height. Its electronic hydrostatic transmission (E-HST) delivers easy direction changes, efficient acceleration, and low-effort speed control. A combination of the E-HST transmission and horsepower management automatically adjusts the loader’s drive system to maximize pushing and loading power.

Additional Equipment And Solutions On Display

Bobcat will also have the following equipment and solutions on display at the booth:

MT100 mini track loader and GPX bucket with greater capacity

Platinum T76 compact track loader with a 96″ grader attachment and fully integrated TopCon laser receivers

S86 skid-steer loader with 84″ HD box blade with Trimble LR410 receiver

E10e battery-electric excavator with HB280 hydraulic breaker attachment

Light Compaction R68P rammer FP15.50 forward plate compactor RP30.50 reversible plat compactor TR75 trench roller

Machine IQ telematics demonstration

Bobcat collision warning and avoidance system

Bobcat Company and its concrete solutions lineup will be located in booth C5347 in the Central Hall at World of Concrete 2024.