BodyBilt Launches New LabPro Stool

BodyBilt recently announced the release of its latest innovation, the LabPro Stool. The new seat is designed to improve posture and reduce physical stress caused by limited mobility and repetitive motions while working.

The LabPro Stool has been engineered specifically to meet the needs of the laboratory worker by improving circulation, reducing fatigue, and helping to prevent musculoskeletal disorders that can occur from long hours in laboratory environments. The LabPro Stool features a unique self-weighing mechanism that provides a synchronized posture control system, allowing users to adjust the stool to achieve the highest level of seated comfort.

The LabPro Stool features handmade construction, a contoured seat, a height-adjustable seat and back, and both antimicrobial and antimicrobial-free fabric options. With this system, sitting positions can be customized for any worker to prevent discomfort and pain associated with prolonged sitting.

BodyBilt focuses on sourcing and manufacturing with more environmentally friendly materials and plastics engineering processes. Made in the U.S., BodyBilt uses environmentally sustainable foams and fabrics that feature 78 to 100% recycled polyesters and nylons and employs BIOH Hybrid foams containing no harmful CFS, thereby reducing dependency on foreign oil and leaving a smaller environmental footprint.