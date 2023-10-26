BOMI Reveals 2023 Scholarship Winners

The Board of Trustees for the Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI) awarded two J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarships this year to Dinora Ramirez, Property Manager at Thomas Park Management, and Phil Quartuccio, Assistant Property Manager at 1133 Avenue of the Americas.

Established in 2011, BOMI created the scholarship in honor of Mr. J. Bradley (Brad) Kennedy’s focus on excellence and his lifelong commitment to education. The annual scholarship is awarded to a student who looks to advance their property or facilities management career.

As Property Manager, Ramirez manages a portfolio of medical office buildings within Central, South Jersey, and Pennsylvania. In addition to annual budgets, monthly financials, and tenant relations, Ramirez works closely with the acquisition team in due diligence and onboarding new properties.

As Assistant Property Manager, Quartuccio supports the direction and coordination of operational activities necessary to protect, maintain, and enhance the property’s value. He manages all tenant engagement responsibilities, and serves as an authorized representative of the property owner to tenants and the public.

“Each year, an independent committee made up of the BOMI Board of Trustees competency committee reviews and ranks all applications based on a weighted scale across several categories,” said Tim O’Donald, BOMI’s Chairman of the Board. “We are pleased to be able to offer support for continued personal and professional growth with the CRE industry.”

Each scholarship recipient is awarded a full ride in pursuit of their Real Property Administrator (RPA) designation.