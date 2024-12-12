Boost Efficiency With Portable Heat Pumps

By Joe Dion

From the December 2024 Issue

W ith much of the country facing colder temperatures in the coming months, portable heat pumps can be a viable means of heating commercial spaces. This equipment has grown in popularity in recent years due to its versatility and ease of use, whether it’s in a retail space, healthcare facility or office building. It is also a reliable option for manufacturing facilities and warehouses. Rental partners have fleets of portable heat pumps that are ready when the need arises.

Portable heat pumps offer a temporary heating solution for several circumstances.

In the case of an emergency, portable heat pumps can provide supplemental heating for employees and patrons while permanent systems are being repaired. They also generate heat in more moderate climates that experience unexpected colder temperatures. To provide facility managers with peace of mind, they can coordinate with a rental partner to secure the units as part of a contingency plan. This plan, for a contracted cost that is a fraction of a full rental, ensures an agreed upon number of heat pumps will be available for the facility if an emergency occurs.

Portable heat pumps, like the ones shown above, offer a temporary heating solution for several circumstances. (Photo courtesy of Sunbelt Rentals)

Portable heat pumps can also provide supplemental heating in spaces where the furnace may not generate adequate heat to keep occupants comfortable. Similarly, the equipment can be used for spot heating in colder parts of a building or targeted areas during the evening or weekend when many facilities turn off or lower the temperature of the central heating system. This can be done as a cost saving measure since portable heat pumps are less expensive to operate.

During repair or renovation of a central heating system, portable heat pumps are also beneficial for keeping occupants warm. They can be moved to various areas as work progresses.

The Benefits Of Portable Heat Pumps And Rentals

Beyond providing heating when needed, portable heat pumps have many advantages, including benefits associated with renting the equipment.

Energy efficiency: Compared to electric resistance heating (furnace or baseboard), portable heat pumps are very efficient. According to the Department of Energy, these units can reduce electricity usage by approximately 65%.

Sustainability: Because portable heat pumps operate with electricity, they are a more sustainable option than a furnace burning a fossil fuel. There is no combustion or exhaust. Versatility: In addition to providing heating, portable heat pumps also can provide cooling and dehumidification, making them a versatile year-round piece of equipment. In states where the weather can fluctuate throughout the day in the fall and spring months, a portable heat pump allows for heating during cold mornings and cooling during warmer days. Safety: Portable heat pumps remain cool to the touch so there is no concern of injury, and they are on casters, so they can easily be moved out of traffic paths. Product protection: In hospital and retail pharmacies, there are strict requirements, by state, for maintaining temperatures to protect the integrity of the prescriptions stored there. In the event of an emergency, a portable heat pump helps ensure the proper temperature is maintained year-round. Portable heat pumps available for rent are ducted units that operate through a reverse-cycle refrigeration system. (Photo courtesy of Sunbelt Rentals)

Cost effective: Facilities that opt for a long-term rental of a portable heat pump from a rental partner can find significant savings. Not only does the rental mitigate the cost of transitioning between a heating and cooling unit, but also it is less expensive than purchasing the equipment. Renting a heat pump is an operating expense, which is beneficial for building owners and facility managers who do not have the budget for capital improvements to permanent HVAC systems.

Additionally, the responsibility for installation and service falls to the rental partner. They can set up a preventive maintenance plan for cleaning coils, changing filters and other necessary services. Along with simplifying the care of the equipment, rental eliminates the cost for paying an employee for in-house maintenance. Rental partners can also assess the space to provide a turn-key rental solution that is tailored to the size and demand of the facility.

All About Portable Heat Pumps

Portable heat pumps range in size from 1 to 5 tons, with the standard rule of thumb being that the equipment is capable of heating approximately 400 square feet per ton. Smaller units can operate on a 115-volt circuit, while larger ones need additional voltages achieved by wiring into the facility’s power. All sizes are mounted on wheels and can be moved through standard doorways.

Portable heat pumps available for rent are ducted units that operate through a reverse-cycle refrigeration system. For heating, the refrigerant passes through the heat exchanger, absorbing heat from outside and surrounding air and releasing it into the space. The heat pump is ducted into a drop ceiling or, if it is a large space without a drop ceiling, the equipment can be exhausted out of a window or door that is sealed to prevent cold air from entering the space. If a permanent system is down, it may be possible to duct into the returns of that system or have a mechanical contractor open a damper so the cool air can escape from the space.

There are also heat pumps available that can sit in a standard door or window or a dock door and be secured. These units are lockable and have duct ports, so they are insulated and prevent air infiltration.

Since portable heat pumps contain a condenser that absorbs water, a condenser line releases the moisture that gets pulled out of the air. This water will either run to a drain by way of a condensate pump on a continuous basis or into a condensate bucket in the back of the unit, which will need to be emptied regularly.

While portable heat pumps are simple to operate, requiring only a push of a button to choose between heating and cooling, rental partners will provide training so that a facility manager understands how the equipment operates. This includes information on any error codes that may occur and how to respond to them.

Communication between the rental partner and the facility manager is important to ensure the unit remains operational. If there are any issues, the rental partner is available to address them or exchange a heat pump for a new one. They can also assist should the facility’s heating needs change or if a facility manager chooses to invest in a long-term rental of a portable heat pump.

Dion is the strategic sales manager, FM/Retail/Climate Control, for Sunbelt Rentals. He is a dedicated service provider specializing in tailored climate control solutions for all commercial market segments, including facility maintenance, manufacturing, education, healthcare, municipal, retail, environmental, residential, and event settings.

Do you have a comment? Share your thoughts in the Comments section below, or send an e-mail to the Editor at jen@groupc.com.