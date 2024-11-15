Compiled by Facility Executive

From the October 2024 Issue

B oston’s Seaport neighborhood will welcome a new hub with lab space, offices, retail, outdoor public space, and a public space open to the community all year round in early 2025. The 10 World Trade building began construction in early 2022 and the design process began in earnest in 2019. The space’s unique design required a roof that would be both sustainable and resilient.

Creating A Resilient Roof

The 10 World Trade Building, which officially opens in 2025, will add to Boston’s Seaport neighborhood. (Photo contributed by Sasaki)

The team needed to get creative to build on the D-shape land that runs alongside the highway. To accommodate this space, there was a push and pull design employed — which created an arch shape. This involved pushing in the main floors of the building while pulling out the corners onto the edge. This layout meant that the top floor was bigger than the base to accommodate the unusual design of the D-shaped land, creating a challenge to build a tapered roof that met the stretched-out corners while adhering to height limitations from the FAA due to its proximity to Logan Airport.

“We had to measure down to fractions of an inch — every trade coordinated with each other to make sure we were compliant with city and federal requirements, return of investment for the development team and aligned with the design intent,” said Victor Vizgaitis, Senior Principal Architect and Interior Designer at Sasaki.

The distinct design left very little room for error in the roof installation, along with its need to accommodate height limitations and equipment storage without compromising the aesthetic.

GAF’s Tapered Design Group collaborated with Sasaki and Titan Roofing to design the tapered insulation layout for the roof. “The biggest challenge was that the overall roof area was composed of multiple little ones tiled together like a mosaic—and at different heights due to equipment storage” said Veronika Chwieroth, Senior Sales Design Specialist.

“Overall, this project demanded precise measurements, constant communication around compliance and regulations, and a lot of design innovation,” adds Vizgaitis.

Sustainable Design

Sustainability was a factored in during the project’s conception — building developer Boston Global Investors set out to make 10 World Trade one of the most sustainable buildings in Boston.

“The only way to achieve this was to plan for it from the beginning,” says Vizgaitis. “The team made a commitment early on and then worked toward that. Pursuing these certifications simultaneously meant taking a holistic approach to development and required all design disciplines and building trades to be aligned in the collective goal. That was the approach taken here and it’s why the project will be successful.”

As the first SITES building in Boston, 10 World Trade needed a storm water management system and to create a regenerative landscape in addition to a building. Pursuing SITES, LEED, and WELL Gold/Platinum required a holistic approach to building and all trades had to contribute to this goal.

“Meeting these specific sustainability qualifications required the entire project team to stay agile and communicative throughout the entire construction process,” adds Vizgaitis. “This ensured the overall goal of designing an inclusive, community-forward building stayed top of mind throughout the entire project.”

To create a sustainable design, the design team worked with manufacturers to install solar and water management systems. (Photo contributed by Sasaki)

The project started as building energy codes in Boston were changing significantly—the team across all trades made consistent tweaks throughout and maintained communications to meet sustainability goals and ensure the building’s inclusive, community-forward vision stayed true. From the extensive solar array to the insulation, the roof was an integral component in helping the building meet these requirements.

Working with Sasaki and Titan Roofing, GAF — North America’s largest roofing manufacturer — was able to deliver on the unique needs of the building, such as its non-traditional tapered insulation design and sustainable infrastructure including solar and water management systems.

From his perspective, Vizgaitis shared advice for facility management teams approaching similar projects. “Think differently. Our world today is different than it was even a few years ago. We should not be building the same buildings we designed 30 years ago. Plan for those aspirations. Don’t take the preconceived path because it’s what you’ve always done. Different outcomes require different solutions, both design and technical.

“Recognize that your project is part of a community. It will be someone’s neighbor. Help it be a positive part of that community and contribute to the social, economic and physical fabric of the area. Also, be ready to adjust—change happens!”

Do you have a comment? Share your thoughts in the Comments section below, or send an e-mail to the Editor at jen@groupc.com.