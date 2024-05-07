Bradley Company Debuts Phenolic Lockers

Durable and water- and moisture-resistant, the Phenolic Lockers stand up to wet environments, heavy use and tough conditions.

Bradley Company introduced a collection of Phenolic Lockers designed to enhance style, maintenance and storage customization options.

Durable and water- and moisture-resistant, the lockers stand up well to wet environments, heavy use and tough conditions, while adding a sophisticated look. The lockers’ resistance to moisture helps prevent the growth of mold and mildew, while a smooth nonporous finish ensures a hygienic, easy-to-clean and low-maintenance solution in locker rooms.

The resiliency of solid core Phenolic Lockers make them functional for high-traffic and moisture-prone applications, such as healthcare environments, golf and country clubs, athletic facilities, spas, fitness, recreation and aquatic centers, industrial applications, and more.

With a multitude of models, colors and configurations, these lockers enable flexible and customizable design. A variety of lockers, z lockers, cubby lockers and pedestal benches are available in a wide range of sizes, tiers, colors, as well as options for locks, wall hooks and coat hooks and rods for creating functionality and a complete look.

All Bradley Phenolic Lockers come with concealed hinges that provide clean, modern style and reliable operation. A 90-degree arm limit prevents the locker door from swinging too far into an adjacent user’s space, which is helpful in a crowded locker room. Stainless steel handles and hardware further enhance the sleek appearance. Venting options are also available to improve air flow within the locker, keeping personal items fresh.

In addition to being waterproof and resistant to moisture and corrosion, the product is resistant to impact, scratches, graffiti and vandalism, making them low-maintenance and a strong building asset in high-traffic locations. Phenolic Lockers are GreenGuard certified as a low-emitting material.