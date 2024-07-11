Bradley Company broadens its Euro Style Restroom Partition Collection with two new ultra-private models that extend from floor to ceiling.

The new Euro Style floor-to-ceiling privacy partition models, Skyline Series and Highrise Series, join Bradley’s original offering of Euro Style Partitions, the Float, Lucent and Loft Series, which are also designed with privacy-enhancing features. The full collection of five distinctive partition models adds sophisticated style and high design features to restroom creations. New materials and sturdy construction make these partitions long-lasting and durable.

Introducing Skyline And Highrise Series

The two newest additions to Euro Style Partitions feature a fully enclosed, floor-to-ceiling system. Both Skyline and Highrise Series are custom-engineered to the precise dimensions of each restroom application to ensure a perfect fit and the utmost privacy.

Specifically, Skyline Euro Style floor-to-ceiling partitions are made from opulent-looking enameled tempered glass. Available in a variety of colors, Skyline features streamlined glass panels that bring light and brightness to the restroom.

Alternatively, Highrise Euro Style floor-to-ceiling partitions create a fully enclosed, private and striking design. Made of durable water-resistant Phenolic LT material, the ceiling-high construction of the partition wall is not only a design element but also a centerpiece of the room design. Doors, sides and dividing walls reach from the floor to the ceiling, creating a personal and private space for users. Highrise Series also offers LED occupancy indicators, which turn from green to red, to assist restroom guests.

Additionally, Skyline and Highrise Series both feature noise-minimizing features. Quiet, soft-closing doors, combined with the floor-to-ceiling structure, helps limit background noise, creating a truly private space that is comfortable and easy to use.