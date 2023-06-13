BrainBox AI Proudly Unveils Its Autonomous Decarbonization Suite

The BrainBox suite for the commercial and retail real estate markets delivers an innovative solution to fight climate change.

BrainBox AI’s Autonomous Decarbonization solution suite marks another milestone for the company as it continues to deliver innovative and impactful solutions aiding the built environment in its fight against climate change. This unique product suite was created as an end-to-end sustainability platform for commercial and retail real estate portfolio owners seeking an AI-driven emissions reduction solution to propel their decarbonization journey.

BrainBox AI’s autonomous decarbonization solution directly addresses the 38% of global greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted annually by commercial buildings by measuring, reducing, and offsetting them, thereby supporting building owners in their journeys to net zero and carbon neutrality. This industry-defining technology uses deep learning, cloud computing, and custom algorithms to empower building owners to drastically reduce their scope 1 and 2 emissions while decreasing energy costs.

BrainBox AI’s 3-part Autonomous Decarbonization suite launches a continuous AI-powered measurement and decarbonization system that unlocks a building’s true potential for emission reductions:

Measure: Easily generate a full scope 1 & 2, audit grade GHG assessment powered by the building’s data and trusted emissions factors, enabling the identification of operational inefficiencies. In addition, our individual building analysis compares your building’s energy usage intensity (EUI) to other comparable buildings and demonstrates your energy and emissions reduction potential.

Reduce: Act and conquer one of the most energy consuming and inefficient operational components of your building by layering our autonomous AI-tech onto your existing heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system. BrainBox AI learns, modulates, and optimizes building HVAC systems resulting in a reduction of operational carbon emissions by up to 40% and a decrease in energy costs by up to 25%.

Offset: Access high quality carbon credits through a voluntary market. The virtual marketplace supports multiple types of options like carbon-capture technology, nature-based solutions, and renewable energy projects, giving clients the ability to make customized carbon credit purchases with key insights on the quality of the projects that are available.

While the deployment of each part of the suite can be done independently, adoption of the three maximizes emissions reduction impact and enables the successful execution of a decarbonization program.

Buildings are on the frontline of the climate change battle, and the commercial real estate and retail markets are in the hotseat. The market is ripe for a solution that can deliver emissions measurement as well as reduction, two components that are absolutely necessary to reach net-zero and carbon neutrality.

