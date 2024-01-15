Brass Knuckle Releases Vader Goggles For Work Environments

The Vador Goggles protect and maintain vision using BK-Anti-FOG coating, anti-scratch treatment, and D3-rating.

Brass Knuckle debuted their Vader Goggles (BKGOG-2010N) to protect and maintain vision in tough work environments. The eyewear is made with BK-Anti-FOG coating, a durable anti-scratch treatment, and D3-rated for droplet and splash protection.

Brass Knuckle’s BK-Anti-FOG meets the EN 166/168 standard for a long-lasting, fog-free view in demanding conditions. Washable and durable, BK-Anti-FOG protection lasts much longer than competitors’ anti-fog treatments, dispersing water molecules across the surface of the lens to restrict moisture buildup.

With its wide 180-degree peripheral vision and face coverage, the Vader is also roomy enough to wear over most prescription eyeglasses and it provides 99.9% UV protection. The only material that touches the face is an ultra-soft conditioned rubber that forms the splash shield.

Further maintaining clear vision is the Vader goggles reverse-engineered venting system, promoting directional airflow across the inside surface of the lens and further reducing the potential for moisture buildup. The durable polycarbonate lens provides 99.9% UVA/UVB/UVC protection to help prevent eye damage.

Vader meets demanding industry test requirements (ANSI Z87.1+, EN166K, EN166N, EN166UV) and meets or exceeds AS/NZS 1337.1:2010 for eye and face protection.

Additional notable features include;