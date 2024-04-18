BRAVA Introduces Updated Slate Roof Tile Profile

Brava Roof Tile introduced its updated Slate Roof Tile profile which is a redesign of the brand’s composite tile. The brand’s latest addition, a 2.0 version of the Slate Roof Tile, represents a notable upgrade to the existing composite slate tile with a distinct focus on the redesigned edge. Unlike the original tile’s manicured edge, the updated tile introduces a more authentic and natural appearance.

The ‘2.0 version’ of Brava’s Slate Roof Tile was designed to be an elevated and more authentic roofing solution than its predecessor. Brava’s composite Slate Tile offers the look of natural slate without the need for heavy substructure modifications, making it a cost-effective alternative. The tiles are made from recycled plastic and sustainable materials, offering a green alternative that can compete with the design appeal of traditional slate.

Crafted from recycled plastics and sustainable resources, the Slate Roof Tile is designed to maintain the brand’s commitment to durability with a Class 4 impact rating and Class A or C fire ratings. Similar to its predecessor, its 1” thick profile aims to enhance roof aesthetics while simultaneously being lighter than real slate, overall simplifying installation and reducing transport costs.