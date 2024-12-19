Breaking Down Refrigerant Regulations

By Jennifer Goetz

From the December 2024 Issue

H eating and cooling are critical components to creating a comfortable environment in any facility. When it comes to refrigeration, facility managers need to pay close attention to how they’re monitoring refrigerant systems, who is repairing them if a leak occurs, and how to properly dispose of them to be compliant.

The built environment is recognizing its collective impact on the environment, and its total amount of greenhouse gas emissions. This has led to a series of regulations and standards on a state and national level to help address this issue. In the 2024 Better Buildings Initiative Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Energy, it highlighted that one Better Climate Challenge working group will focus on the shift toward low-impact refrigerants. This working group aims to “explore the impact of refrigerants on meeting reduction goals, explore solutions for refrigerant phase-out, and highlight how ultra-low impact refrigerants are being used.”

(Photo: Adobe Stock / Adisorn)

Refrigerant regulations, standards, and agreements have been around for some time to address concerns about high GWP refrigerants. For example, the EPA’s Green Chill program, launched in 2007, was put in place to encourage leadership in the food retail industry to learn more about refrigerant management’s impact on the ozone layer and climate change. Another instance is the Montreal Protocol, which is an international agreement to protect the ozone layer by phasing out ozone-depleting substances. “To protect our climate and reduce emissions from hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the American Innovation & Manufacturing (AIM) Act directs the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to phase down the supply of HFCs,” according to a Refrigerant Transition Overview document from Trane Technologies.

The commercial refrigeration industry is amid a transition to refrigerants below 700 global warming potential (GWP). The refrigerant transition has been happening, and as of Jan. 1, 2025, all chillers for comfort cooling and heating will reach its manufacture deadline (for some states, like CA and NY, these transitions happened sooner.) The EPA is prohibiting “systems” equipment charged in the field to be installed one year after the manufacture deadline.

Ahead of this deadline, Trane Technologies has been preparing for the refrigerant transition since 2014, and overtime, has seen customers move toward lower global retention refrigerants sooner rather than later. “ are leaning in on sustainability and they’ve been looking for equipment that’s more sustainable,” says Helen Walter-Terrinoni, Director-Global Policy & Advocacy for the Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability with Trane Technologies.

Enhancing Leak Detection

As part of the transition to low GWP refrigerants, there is an increased focus how to properly address on refrigerants leaks in a facility or in equipment that’s being disposed of. “Refrigerant regulations are driving up maintenance costs due to stricter leak detection rules, rising refrigerant prices, and more inspections,” says Derrick Paul, Director of Sales, Commercial Product for Fujitsu General America. “Older systems using phased-out refrigerants are getting more expensive to repair, and facilities may need to train technicians and upgrade monitoring tech to stay compliant.”

These stricter leak detection rules also account for human safety during a refrigerant leak. This might involve facilities implementing automatic equipment shutdowns, improved ventilation, among other requirements.

It’s also critical to factor how flammable a refrigerant is when thinking about leak detection. “Systems using R-410A only need leak monitoring if the refrigerant charge limit (RCL) is exceeded or in certain setups, but any leaks found still need to be repaired quickly,” adds Paul. “For newer systems with R-32, extra safety steps like better leak detection and ventilation are crucial because of its mild flammability, ensuring compliance and reduced environmental impact.”

By repairing leaks quickly, facility management teams can limit system downtime and avoid unnecessary refrigerant costs.

Ensuring Safe Retrofits And Replacements

Changing regulations mean that many facilities won’t be able to rely on the same refrigerants they’ve been using for their equipment—they’ll have to investigate other options compatible with their systems. “New refrigerant rules mean R-410A systems can’t be retrofitted, so they’ll need to be replaced with equipment designed to handle low-GWP refrigerants like R-32 or A2Ls,” says Paul. “When choosing new systems, it’s important to focus on safety, efficiency, and meeting the latest standards.

“Facility executives should plan ahead for refrigerant phase-outs by choosing systems that work with low-GWP options,” says Paul. “It’s also key to follow fire and safety codes for A2L refrigerants. Taking advantage of incentives and focusing on sustainability can help cut costs and lower regulatory risks over time.”

(Photo: Adobe Stock / somchai20162516)

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Section 608 of the Clean Air Act “prohibits individuals from intentionally venting ozone-depleting substances (ODS) refrigerants and their substitutes, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) while maintaining, servicing, repairing, or disposing of air conditioning or refrigerant equipment.” The EPA has several resources on their website to go through a Section 608 Technician Certification. Having a certified technician on the facilities team, on hand to tackle any leaks or other issues with refrigerant equipment, can help address problems before they get any worse. It’s required to have leaks inspected by a Section 608-cerfitied technician.

One of the main tasks facilities needs to be mindful of is how they’re disposing of refrigerant systems—from old AC units to old refrigerators. Staying below acceptable refrigeration concentration limits RCLs is necessary to meet Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) exposure limit regulations.

“Our technicians recover the refrigerant at the end of product life and then it’s either recycled or reused by the facilities owner or it’s sent to a reclaim company for either disposal through Montreal protocol-approved destruction technology or it’s cleaned up, reclaimed, and sold to somebody else,” says Walter-Terrinoni. Bigger commercial facilities, such as retail stores, will save money by recycling most of their refrigerants they’re no longer necessary.

Preparing For Changes

In some cases, the person making the capital decision about how to invest in equipment and maintain it is different than the person who buys the refrigerant. This means that the cost isn’t always considered in maintenance and capital decisions, and then you have people with different priorities. “What a lot of people have done as a first step is to bring these two pieces of the puzzle together to make sure that the benefits of the reduced cost of refrigerant purchases are seen throughout the company, so investments are made to maintain that equipment better and make sure that the refrigerator isn’t leaked out,” says Walter-Terrinoni.

Resources To Learn More About Refrigerants

Do you have a comment? Share your thoughts in the Comments section below, or send an e-mail to the Editor at jen@groupc.com.