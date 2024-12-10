Breathing Easy: How And Why To Enhance Indoor Air Quality

By Joe Dion

There’s no question, maintaining healthy indoor air quality (IAQ) has taken center stage in recent years. Whether in commercial settings, healthcare facilities or retail stores, ensuring clean and safe air is paramount. The challenges IAQ presents, the frequent guideline updates and best practices are all important for building owners, operators, and facility management companies to understand. Doing so helps determine solutions that best meet the needs of a particular facility.

Overview Of Commercial Indoor Air Quality

IAQ is the lifeblood of commercial spaces. Clean air is not only vital for employee health and worker retention, but also crucial for customer satisfaction and overall business success. There are several considerations to keep in mind about IAQ, including:

Safety : Clean air ensures a safe environment for construction workers, employees, and customers.

: Clean air ensures a safe environment for construction workers, employees, and customers. Cleanliness : Air quality affects the cleanliness of spaces.

: Air quality affects the cleanliness of spaces. Efficiency : Proper IAQ optimizes HVAC system efficiency.

: Proper IAQ optimizes HVAC system efficiency. Sustainability : Clean air aligns with sustainable practices, building codes, and EPA guidelines.

: Clean air aligns with sustainable practices, building codes, and EPA guidelines. Ease Of Use : Rental solutions make improving IAQ easy, efficient, and affordable.

: Rental solutions make improving IAQ easy, efficient, and affordable. Continuity: Solutions can be implemented without major disruptions to the operations of the facility.

IAQ guidelines are continually evolving from multiple resources that need to be taken into consideration for commercial applications. These include the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standards 241 and 62.11.

ASHRAE Standard 241 focuses on establishing minimum ventilation requirements for new buildings, existing buildings, and building renovations to reduce the risk of disease transmission from infectious aerosols such as SARS-COV-2 and other various pathogens. ASHRAE Standard 62.1 outlines minimum ventilation requirements for the built environment, and outlines the procedures and methods for engineers, design professionals, building owners and jurisdictional authorities to meet minimum standards.

Both standards provide clear guidelines and a pathway toward improving IAQ to acceptable levels to minimize adverse health effects. Some of the prominent guidelines outlined in these standards include:

Balancing energy efficiency and IAQ : This standard provides guidelines for achieving adequate ventilation, while also minimizing energy consumption. The aim is to ensure that buildings can be energy efficient without compromising the health and comfort of occupants.

: This standard provides guidelines for achieving adequate ventilation, while also minimizing energy consumption. The aim is to ensure that buildings can be energy efficient without compromising the health and comfort of occupants. Control of contaminants : The standard addresses various contaminants that can affect IAQ, such as pollutants from combustion appliances, building materials and occupant activities. It provides strategies for controlling these contaminants through ventilation and other means.

: The standard addresses various contaminants that can affect IAQ, such as pollutants from combustion appliances, building materials and occupant activities. It provides strategies for controlling these contaminants through ventilation and other means. Operational requirements : The standard outlines operational and maintenance requirements to ensure that ventilation systems continue to function effectively over time. Regular maintenance is essential for preventing the buildup of pollutants and ensuring long-term IAQ.

: The standard outlines operational and maintenance requirements to ensure that ventilation systems continue to function effectively over time. Regular maintenance is essential for preventing the buildup of pollutants and ensuring long-term IAQ. IAQ management during building renovations : The standard includes provisions to help prevent IAQ degradation during construction activities, which can introduce dust, particulate matter and pollutants.

: The standard includes provisions to help prevent IAQ degradation during construction activities, which can introduce dust, particulate matter and pollutants. IAQ monitoring and evaluation: The standard encourages building owners and operators to assess and improve IAQ regularly. Doing so ensures that IAQ standards are continually met and that corrective actions are taken when necessary.

By following the guidelines outlined in ASHRAE’s standards, facility managers can design, construct, and operate commercial buildings that support optimal IAQ.

Another prominent source for IAQ guidance, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Air in Buildings Challenge, provides recommendations and resources for improving ventilation and IAQ for building owners and operators. The Clean Air in Buildings Challenge emphasizes creating an indoor air action plan, optimizing fresh air ventilation, enhancing air filtration and cleaning, and engaging the community through education.

IAQ And Its Impact

Seasonality can have a significant impact on IAQ due to changes in weather conditions, temperature and environmental factors. Managing IAQ year-round is essential, but particularly during winter and summer months. Here are some ways in which seasonality can influence IAQ:

Humidity levels : During the summer, increased humidity can promote mold and mildew growth, which can deteriorate IAQ and cause respiratory issues. In contrast, low winter humidity can lead to dry air, potentially causing discomfort, dry skin and respiratory problems.

: During the summer, increased humidity can promote mold and mildew growth, which can deteriorate IAQ and cause respiratory issues. In contrast, low winter humidity can lead to dry air, potentially causing discomfort, dry skin and respiratory problems. Temperature fluctuations : Temperature variations between seasons can affect HVAC system performance. Inefficient heating and cooling systems can cause poor ventilation and circulation, potentially leading to IAQ issues.

: Temperature variations between seasons can affect HVAC system performance. Inefficient heating and cooling systems can cause poor ventilation and circulation, potentially leading to IAQ issues. Allergens and pollen : Pollen and outdoor pollutants can infiltrate indoor spaces through open windows and doors. This can trigger allergic reactions and worsen IAQ, especially during the spring and fall when allergen levels are typically high.

: Pollen and outdoor pollutants can infiltrate indoor spaces through open windows and doors. This can trigger allergic reactions and worsen IAQ, especially during the spring and fall when allergen levels are typically high. Inadequate ventilation : In some regions, extreme temperatures may require sealing buildings to conserve energy, leading to insufficient ventilation. This can cause a buildup of indoor pollutants, including volatile organic compounds from building materials and cleaning products.

: In some regions, extreme temperatures may require sealing buildings to conserve energy, leading to insufficient ventilation. This can cause a buildup of indoor pollutants, including volatile organic compounds from building materials and cleaning products. Energy-efficiency measures : In an effort to improve energy efficiency, buildings may be tightly sealed to prevent heat loss during winter. While this is beneficial for energy conservation, it can lead to a reduction in fresh air circulation. Proper ventilation systems and air exchange measures are necessary to address this issue.

: In an effort to improve energy efficiency, buildings may be tightly sealed to prevent heat loss during winter. While this is beneficial for energy conservation, it can lead to a reduction in fresh air circulation. Proper ventilation systems and air exchange measures are necessary to address this issue. Infection control : Seasonal flu outbreaks and the spread of airborne pathogens, such as the flu or respiratory viruses, can impact IAQ. Implementing strategies to mitigate the spread of these pathogens, such as enhanced ventilation, air filtration and cleaning is crucial during certain seasons.

: Seasonal flu outbreaks and the spread of airborne pathogens, such as the flu or respiratory viruses, can impact IAQ. Implementing strategies to mitigate the spread of these pathogens, such as enhanced ventilation, air filtration and cleaning is crucial during certain seasons. Environmental factors: Seasonal events like wildfires, dust storms or industrial pollution can introduce external pollutants into indoor spaces. These events can lead to a sudden deterioration in IAQ, requiring immediate action to mitigate their effects.

To address these seasonal impacts on IAQ, it’s important for building operators and managers to be proactive. This may involve adjusting HVAC systems for seasonal needs, maintaining proper ventilation, using air purifiers, and ensuring regular cleaning and maintenance of the indoor environment. Additionally, monitoring outdoor air quality and taking appropriate measures, such as sealing buildings during periods of poor outdoor air quality, can help maintain a healthy indoor environment throughout the year.

The Environmental Protection Agency, along with ASHRAE, recommends improving ventilation by increasing the volume of outdoor air being delivered into the building. This is especially important if the building is prone to higher levels of airborne particles or if the existing HVAC system cannot provide the airflow needed for the size of the space. ASHRAE also recognizes air filtration as an acceptable alternative to increasing outside air delivered indoors.

Generating the appropriate air changes for the size of the building can help address the challenge of bringing in clean outdoor air. Determining and addressing air changes helps ensure that a facility is increasing the outside air used by the HVAC system. The minimum varies according to the type of building and the building’s intended use.

The Role Of Rental Services For IAQ Solutions

Equipment rental services offer hassle-free and cost-effective IAQ solutions for facility management teams. A rental partner can define the scope of need, assesses equipment requirements, and work closely with facility managers to develop proactive IAQ action plans. They can also provide education about IAQ trends and best practices. Once an IAQ solution is in place, the rental partner takes care of equipment maintenance and provide support to keep buildings operational should a piece of equipment need service or replacement.

Temporary IAQ solutions are also available through rental services. These include stand-alone air-filtration systems that can be put in place as a stopgap until a permanent solution is available, or to supplement the system to meet a building’s IAQ goals. These units filter the air by either HEPA filtration via air scrubbers, UV-C exposure, hydroxyl generators, ozone generators or activated charcoal solutions. These units work even when the permanent HVAC system is not running—for example, when the thermostat is satisfied, or the building is unoccupied at night or on the weekends. This solution can be an effective and efficient option for improving IAQ. Timers or manual operation during peak hours of traffic or occupancy, concentration in specific areas or gathering spaces, and reduction of additional load or strain on existing HVAC systems are all benefits of stand-alone units.

Ensuring a clean, healthy environment has never been more critical. As building operators and managers continue to adapt to a changing world, proactive engagement and raising awareness about IAQ and the equipment that can help are more important than ever.

Dion provides product and solution support for Sunbelt Rentals commercial sales and operations teams. He is a dedicated service provider specializing in tailored climate control solutions for all commercial market segments, including facility maintenance, manufacturing, education, healthcare, municipal, retail, environmental, residential, and event settings.