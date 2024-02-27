Brighten Facilities With These 5 Lighting Fixtures

Skynest

By Flos

SkynestBy Flos

Flos Skynest lighting fixtures are designed to deliver a floating optical illusion. LED strips pass through recycled (and recyclable) woven polyester fabric tubes mimicking a basket-like pattern. When turned on, the light source shines through the weaves, illuminating downward with an organic glow.

The Skynest Motion is distinguished by its levitating appearance, suspended in the air with the help of a thin stem. This stem, which holds the lamp in a mid-air balance, is attached to the ceiling and stretched towards the floor by a counterweight, designed to blend into interior settings. The Skynest Ceiling is the cordless, ceiling-mounted version of Skynest, ideal for rooms with low ceilings. When sitting flush against a ceiling, Skynest emits a uniform, warm light that is delicate while also functional. Skynest Motion and Skynest Ceiling are designed for sustainability and available in four colors: Anthracite, Almond, Brick Red, and Blue Tourmaline.