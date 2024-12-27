Brighten Facilities With These LED Lighting Innovations 

Compiled by Facility Executive Staff

From the December 2024 Issue

F rom stairwell lights to downlights, these five LED lighting innovations will help facility managers illuminate their commercial facilities and improve sustainability and occupant experience.

SurfaFlex 1 Tape Light Channel By Alloy LED

The SurfaFlex 1 by Alloy LED is a flexible, low-profile aluminum channel designed for surface-mount lighting. Measuring 0.61” wide and 0.15” high, it is suitable for curved surfaces with a minimum bend radius of 5.5” and applications requiring a small footprint. When paired with compatible Alloy LED tape lights, it delivers uniform, hotspot-free illumination through a frosted lens and diffuser cover.

Compatible tape lights include the RazorLine 3.7, RazorLine Neon 300, PrimaLine 2.5 COB, and Radialux 4.2 COB RGB. These options feature a 93+ color rendering index and high R9 and R13 values for superior color quality. PrimaLine and Radialux models can achieve continuous runs up to 100 feet through customization.

The SurfaFlex 1 comes in 4- and 7-foot kits with a cuttable channel, snap-in lens, end caps, and mounting clips. Applications include coves, shelves, cabinets, retail displays, and other accent or task lighting uses.

LED Stairwell Light By EarthTronics

EarthTronics’ 48” Color & Wattage Selectable LED Stairwell Light is designed to enhance safety and energy efficiency in stairwell applications. The light allows for color temperature selection at 3500K, 4000K, or 5000K with an 80+ CRI and offers three wattage options (35W, 45W, and 55W) providing 4200, 5400, or 6600 lumens, respectively. It delivers 120 lumens per watt and supports 120-347 VAC with 0-10V dimming.

An optional multi-functional sensor enables adjustable detection range, time delays, and dimming levels, offering bi-level lighting to balance energy savings and security. When motion is detected, the light brightens fully for safe passage. An emergency backup driver ensures operation during power outages.

The fixture features durable steel housing with a polycarbonate lens, designed for damp and dry locations, and operates in temperatures from -4°F to 122°F. It is UL/cUL listed, RoHS-compliant, and eligible for utility rebates in many markets.

Grada Luminaire By REVO Lighting

REVO Lighting, one of the fastest-growing brands of commercial LED luminaires, today announced the release of its Grada luminaire, a cutting-edge canopy and garage lighter with a sleek, modern design. The fixture comes with a standard switchable uplight (5-10%) that eliminates the “cave effect,” a common problem in parking garages.

The luminaire creates wide light distribution and boasts high efficacy up to 165 lumen per watt. GRADA puts the light on the ground, maintaining minimum safety light levels, while maximizing fixture spacing. An optional photocell enables Dusk-to-Dawn operation, while an optional motion sensor provides Hi/Lo Bi-level control to maximize energy savings and maintain minimum light levels for security and safety. Both PIR and Microwave motion sensors are available.

Espen Technology is dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality, high performance LED lighting and EV chargers. Espen Technology brands include REVO Lighting luminaires and EspenEV chargers. Headquartered in Southern California, Espen Technology offers personalized sales, expert technical support, and efficient logistics to all of its customers. Espen’s products are designed in the U.S.

Taking Note—A Balancing Act By Yellow Goat Design The new lighting collection from Yellow Goat Design is inspired by the elegance of both musical compositions and illumination. Taking Note—A Balancing Act features four designs—Crescendo, Legato, Mezzo, and Pizzicato—each crafted to reflect the rhythm and flow of music. Crescendo features structured lines and geometric forms, inspired by the structured harmony of a symphony, offering a modular and adaptable design for diverse spaces. Legato plays on a rhythmic composition, with its offbeat design and powder-coated aluminum and opal tubes. This piece is available in multiple configurations, allowing for flexibility in intimate spaces or large installations. Mezzo features semicircle forms, designed to reflect the fluidity and overlap of sound waves. Its digitally printed patterns, combined with soft LED light, blend and shift with the viewer’s perspective. Pizzicato features clusters of illuminated cones arranged in a harmonious and lively display to offer an engaging focal point for any room. Designed for concert halls, hotels, retail spaces, and upscale residences, the customizable collection aims to blend versatile aesthetic appeal with modern sustainability standards.

The ChromaDMX Downlight By Proluxe

The ChromaDMX Downlight from Proluxe provides a dynamic, high-quality lighting solution for new-construction projects. This advanced downlight allows users to transform spaces with over a trillion color combinations, enabling customizable ambiance tailored to specific design needs.

Available in circular, square, or mud-in trim options, the ChromaDMX Downlight offers flexibility for commercial spaces. It provides a wide range of lighting styles, from warm and inviting to cool and modern, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics. The amount of color choices ensures that every space can be tailored to accommodate the desired aesthetic preferences and mood.

Engineered for straightforward installation, the ChromaDMX Downlight integrates easily into construction workflows, minimizing the need for extensive modifications and ensuring a smooth installation process. Its compatibility with advanced lighting control systems ensures a user-friendly experience while prioritizing aesthetics, functionality, and software compatibility.