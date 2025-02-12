Build Resilience Against Emerging Threats At CIMC

Rates Won’t Get Any Lower Than This. Only Three Days Left To Save!



Don’t miss your chance to attend the Continuity Insights Management Conference in The Woodlands, TX, April 28-30—at the lowest price available!

Early Bird pricing ENDS this Friday, February 14th! Secure your spot now to lock in exclusive savings of $200 and gain access to 2.5 days of invaluable networking, expert insights, and cutting-edge strategies to strengthen your organization’s resilience against emerging threats.

This isn’t just an investment in your company’s future—it’s a game-changer for your professional growth. Act fast before prices go up!

Click here to learn more.

Benefits of Attending CIMC

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Enhance your education with more than 50 conference sessions led by 60 subject matter experts, and earn 29 continuing education activity points. View The Full Program NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES From poker to pickleball, the networking events at CIMC will help you build meaningful connections to enhance your career and your organization’s resilience. View Networking Events LEARNING AND LEISURE Your conference experience is elevated by staying at The Woodlands Resort, an oasis surrounded by natural beauty with scenic walking trails, golf courses, a waterpark and more! View Resort Information

Your Early Bird registration includes full access to all sessions, networking events, the exhibit hall, breakfasts, lunches and coffee breaks. Plus you’ll save $200 off the final registration rate.

Bring your team and save even more! Group discounts are available for multiple team members.

Need more information, interested in group rates or have questions? Email Neil Eisenberg at neil@groupc.com or call 732-559-1254.

Registration and access to the Continuity Insights Management Conference is limited to professionals who are involved in business continuity, operational resilience, and related job functions for their organization. Individuals representing companies that sell to the industry are not permitted to register at the stated attendee rate. Click here to learn more.