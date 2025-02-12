Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Newsletters
Home » In The News » Business Continuity

Build Resilience Against Emerging Threats At CIMC

The Continuity Insights Management Conference isn’t just an investment in your company’s future — it’s a game-changer for your professional growth.

Continuity Insights Management Conference, Emerging Threats

Rates Won’t Get Any Lower Than This. Only Three Days Left To Save!

I Want To Save $200!

Don’t miss your chance to attend the Continuity Insights Management Conference in The Woodlands, TX, April 28-30—at the lowest price available!

Early Bird pricing ENDS this Friday, February 14th! Secure your spot now to lock in exclusive savings of $200 and gain access to 2.5 days of invaluable networking, expert insights, and cutting-edge strategies to strengthen your organization’s resilience against emerging threats.

This isn’t just an investment in your company’s future—it’s a game-changer for your professional growth. Act fast before prices go up!

Click here to learn more.

Benefits of Attending CIMC

Continuity Insights Management Conference, Emerging Threats
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Enhance your education with more than 50 conference sessions led by 60 subject matter experts, and earn 29 continuing education activity points.

View The Full Program

CIMC
NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES

From poker to pickleball, the networking events at CIMC will help you build meaningful connections to enhance your career and your organization’s resilience.

View Networking Events

CIMC
LEARNING AND LEISURE

Your conference experience is elevated by staying at The Woodlands Resort, an oasis surrounded by natural beauty with scenic walking trails, golf courses, a waterpark and more!

View Resort Information

Your Early Bird registration includes full access to all sessions, networking events, the exhibit hall, breakfasts, lunches and coffee breaks. Plus you’ll save $200 off the final registration rate.

Bring your team and save even more! Group discounts are available for multiple team members.

REGISTER TODAY AND SAVE $200!

Need more information, interested in group rates or have questions? Email Neil Eisenberg at neil@groupc.com or call 732-559-1254.

Registration and access to the Continuity Insights Management Conference is limited to professionals who are involved in business continuity, operational resilience, and related job functions for their organization. Individuals representing companies that sell to the industry are not permitted to register at the stated attendee rate. Click here to learn more.

Business Continuity, Event News, Featured, Productivity, Professional Development

Business Continuity, Business Continuity Strategies, Business Resiliency, CIMC, CIMC 2025, Conference Sessions, Conferences, Continuing Education, Continuity Insights Management Conference, Early Bird Pricing, Enterprise Risk, Event News, featured, networking, Professional Development, texas, The Woodlands

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Under the care of ABM, systems perform, businesses prosper, and occupants thrive.

Where Others See a Facility, We See Possibility

Under the care of ABM, systems perform, businesses prosper, and occupants thrive.

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Previous

Miami, LA, Tampa Remain Top Cities For Termites

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon