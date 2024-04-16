Building Automation: Products To Make Facility Management Easier

Danfoss Introduces iC2 Micro Drive

Danfoss’ iC2 Micro Drive is a compact drive engineered to enhance an HVAC system’s reliability and efficiency. With all the functionalities of a full-featured unit, the drive is crafted to be easy and durable, allowing users to seamlessly integrate with existing drives and building automation systems. The compact and intelligent drive is tailored to optimize a wide range of applications like pumps and fans and is even capable of controlling permanent magnet motors. With the help of the drive’s 120 degrees Fahrenheit working temperature, coated printed circuit board, natural cooling, and a removable fan, the iC2 Micro Drive is capable of improving cooling efficiency and lowering energy consumption in harsh environments.

The Micro Drive also includes an LED display, status indicators, clear navigation buttons, and a built-in frequency setting potentiometer, providing remote monitoring, real-time data insights and predictive maintenance capabilities. It reduces system and operation costs through its compact design, side-by-side mounting and intuitive control panel.