The International Code Council’s (ICC) 44th annual Building Safety Month campaign continues into its third week with insight into the roles and responsibilities of building safety professionals.

Building safety professionals enforce code compliance to empower and educate partners to embrace and integrate safety standards in their work and perform safety checks that protect buildings from emergencies before fire, flood or disaster strike. They also help keep existing buildings safe by conducting inspections and adopting the latest building codes.

Week Three: Learning From the Pros also gives examples on when to contact your local building department.

“Building Safety Month provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the silent defenders of public safety – the building safety professionals,” said President of the Code Council Board of Directors Stuart Tom, CBO. “Building safety professionals work diligently to keep the places we live, work and play safe. By learning from them, the public will become better equipped to maintain a safe and resilient environment and be more prepared to embrace a changing world.”

“Building safety professionals work diligently to keep the places we live, work and play safe. By learning from them, the public will become better equipped to maintain a safe and resilient environment and be more prepared to embrace a changing world.” — Stuart Tom, CBO, President, Code Council Board of Directors

How To Get Involved

Communities have begun to issue proclamations declaring May 2024 as Building Safety Month, including the President of the United States for the fourth year in a row.

You can view more proclamations here, or submit one for your facility here.

Other ways to participate in Building Safety Month include:

Join ICC on social media and help spread the word. #BuildingSafety365

Download the promotional toolkit.

Discover resources for planning Building Safety Month events.

Watch the video below to learn more from architect Helen Kessler DiFate, AIA: