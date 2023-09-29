BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Is America’s Best Restroom!

Sometimes, a makeover pays off in a big way. That’s the case with the newly constructed restrooms at Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport, which was just named the winner of the 2023 America’s Best Restroom® contest.

The restrooms at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport maximize occupant capacity while enhancing the overall passenger experience. The entrance welcomes travelers with an aesthetic mural and seating area while they wait for their companions. The new restrooms feature bright, spacious, fully enclosed stalls for privacy, touchless fixtures and individual lactation, adult changing and family assist rooms. Each restroom features a state-of-the-art smart restroom system that integrates with color-changing, LED stall occupancy lights and digital signage at the restroom entrances showing current availability. The smart restroom system also provides real-time inventory tracking and usage counts for custodial services.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Cintas and contest voters for our commitment to providing a positive passenger experience and outstanding facilities,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “Passengers rank restrooms as an airport’s number one amenity. That’s why we work so hard to provide creative, clean and inviting restrooms to make travel more enjoyable.”

As this year’s winner, the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will receive a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning or facility management to keep their restrooms Ready for the Workday®. The airport has also earned a coveted spot in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.