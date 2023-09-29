BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Is America’s Best Restroom!

Sometimes, a makeover pays off in a big way. That’s the case with the newly constructed restrooms at Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport, which was just named the winner of the 2023 America’s Best Restroom® contest.
“Passengers rank restrooms as an airport’s number one amenity. That’s why we work so hard to provide creative, clean and inviting restrooms to make travel more enjoyable.”
— Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport
The restrooms at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport maximize occupant capacity while enhancing the overall passenger experience. The entrance welcomes travelers with an aesthetic mural and seating area while they wait for their companions. The new restrooms feature bright, spacious, fully enclosed stalls for privacy, touchless fixtures and individual lactation, adult changing and family assist rooms. Each restroom features a state-of-the-art smart restroom system that integrates with color-changing, LED stall occupancy lights and digital signage at the restroom entrances showing current availability. The smart restroom system also provides real-time inventory tracking and usage counts for custodial services.
“We’re honored to be recognized by Cintas and contest voters for our commitment to providing a positive passenger experience and outstanding facilities,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “Passengers rank restrooms as an airport’s number one amenity. That’s why we work so hard to provide creative, clean and inviting restrooms to make travel more enjoyable.”
As this year’s winner, the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport will receive a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in Cintas products and services for restroom cleaning or facility management to keep their restrooms Ready for the Workday®. The airport has also earned a coveted spot in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame.
In its 22nd year, the America’s Best Restroom contest, hosted by Cintas, celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms across the country. The BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was one of 10 finalists that were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.
The public voted for the following 10 finalists this summer:
- Baltimore/Washington (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport (Baltimore, Maryland)
- Clear Lake and Des Moines River Safety Rest Areas (Jackson, Minnesota)
- Drusie & Darr (Nashville, Tennessee)
- El Rio (San Francisco, California)
- Frying Pan (New York, New York)
- Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company (Melbourne, Florida)
- Juban’s Creole Restaurant (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
- Little America (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- Rabbit Hole (Greenville, South Carolina)
- Snowbasin Resort (Huntsville, Utah)
“The state of their public restroom can have large impact on the public’s perception of a business,” said Julia Walsh, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “The BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport restrooms are bright and airy and the embodiment of clean, with natural light and room for luggage. We’re proud to crown them as America’s Best Restroom.”
Last year, the Tampa International Airport took home the top prize for its high-design, spacious restrooms, coupled with quality craftsmanship and an inviting, yet durable, material palette.
Do you know a potty that’s praiseworthy? Nominate a restroom for 2024 America’s Best Restroom contest here.
National Custodial Workers Recognition Day:
Five Ways To Celebrate
Monday, October 2, is National Custodial Workers Recognition Day, a great opportunity to show appreciation for the dedicated custodial workers who keep facilities clean and safe for building occupants.
“Custodial workers are some of the most dedicated workers and are rarely celebrated for the demanding work they perform daily,” said John Rudy, Senior Director of Marketing, Cintas. “They are a vital part of keeping facilities functional, healthy and safe for facility occupants and deserve to be honored for all they do.”
Here are five ways to show gratitude to your custodial team, courtesy of Cintas:
- Write a thank you card to express admiration for their hard work.
- Provide a free lunch by catering your custodial staff’s favorite meal or offering to take them out to a restaurant.
- Give your custodial staff the day off to relax. Their absence may give your facility the opportunity to see how much support they provide on a daily basis.
- Monetary gifts such as gift cards or bonuses.
- Consider outsourcing some of your facility’s cleaning tasks, such as deep cleaning restrooms, to take some of the tedious tasks off your custodians’ plates.
“We often don’t see the behind-the-scenes work that custodians provide,” added Rudy. “No matter how your facility decides to celebrate, the most important part is that your custodians know how valuable they are to your team.”