Cooking remains a leading cause of fires on college campuses, and there is growing concern about the increasing number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

Between 2018 and 2022, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 3,331 structure fires each year in dormitories, fraternity houses, sorority houses, and barracks, according to the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA). During that period, fires in campus housing caused an annual average of 21 civilian deaths, 23 civilian injuries, and $21 million in direct property damage.

Approximately three out of four fires in college housing and similar properties began in the kitchen or cooking area, accounting for 58 percent of the civilian injuries and 11 percent of the direct property damage. Cooking equipment was involved in nearly eight out of 10 fires.

As the new school year starts, college students nationwide are beginning to move into their campus dormitories and off-campus housing. With that in mind, each September the NFPA and The Center for Campus Fire Safety™ (CCFS) collaborate on the annual Campus Fire Safety Month campaign to ensure students, parents, and campus housing staff and administrators have the information and resources they need to make resident living spaces as safe as possible from fires and associated hazards.

“As students return to campus this fall, many of them will be preparing their own meals. Some will be using kitchen appliances for the first time or cooking food after studying or coming home late from a party,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA and CCFS Advisory Council member. “The data tells us that more education is needed about when and where cooking hazards exist, along with ways to prevent them. Campus Fire Safety Month is a great way to raise public awareness of fire safety on our college campuses.”

Lithium-ion Battery Safety

While cooking remains a leading cause of fires in campus housing, there is growing concern on college campuses about the increasing number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

“Micromobility devices like e-bikes and e-scooters and smaller electronics such as cell phones, laptops, and tablets are vital to the daily life of college students,” said Alan Sactor, vice president of the Center for Campus Fire Safety. “However, the mishandling or misuse of these batteries can lead to safety hazards such as overheating, fire, or even explosions. NFPA and the CCFS are working together to help educate students on how to use, store, and charge these devices safely to reduce the risk of fire.”

NFPA and CCFS provide several resources and tips for safely buying, charging, storing, and using lithium-ion batteries to help prevent fires:

Use only charging equipment that is supplied with the device.

Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

Stop using your device if the battery shows signs of damage, such as an unusual odor, excessive heat, popping sounds, swelling, or change in color.

In 2023, CCFS launched the Micromobility/Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Reporting Program for fire safety professionals. The program aims to support the development of educational programs, policies, and advocacy efforts to help reduce the risk of these battery fires on college campuses.