By Jonah Eisen

Strategic energy management (SEM) programs have long helped energy-intensive industrial and commercial businesses reduce their electricity and gas costs. Now these programs could be expanded and tailored to maximize their impact on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. A new ACEEE white paper explores how SEM can support decarbonization efforts and provides strategies that policymakers and practitioners can use to broaden the scope of these programs to better meet today’s GHG emission reduction goals. SEM is a set of organizational practices and principles that creates the foundation for continuous, long-term energy savings. SEM programs—primarily funded and delivered by utilities—focus on operational energy savings, rather than installing new technologies or infrastructure that require major capital investments. These programs range from helping companies achieve minor efficiency changes (e.g., leak detection) to meeting or exceeding the requirements of the ISO 50001 Energy Management Standard. SEM programs have helped save energy for decades. Now they should focus on reducing emissions.

A Rapid Transition To EVs? States Need Stronger Policies States will have to dramatically step up their efforts to enable a full transition to electric cars, trucks, and buses, a new ACEEE report finds. Read more…

A Research Assistant with ACEEE’s Industry Program, Jonah Eisen assists ACEEE’s industry team in researching a wide array of technologies, policies, and clean energy pathways that help reduce energy intensity and GHG emissions in the manufacturing sector. He joined ACEEE in 2022. Jonah holds a bachelor of arts in environmental studies from UCLA.

