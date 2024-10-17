Canada’s First Certified Zero-Carbon Building Offsets Energy Use

L ocated in the University of Waterloo Research and Technology Park in Waterloo, Ontario, the evolv1 building is Canada’s first zero-carbon building to receive a design certification by the Canadian Green Building Council (CaGBC) upon its completion.

The facility became self-sufficient in electricity following installation of an innovative DC-optimized rooftop and carport solar system. Over a three year period, the system offset 105% of the facility’s energy use and saved more than US$260,883 in energy costs.

Watch the video below to learn more about CaGBC’s Zero Carbon Building Standard.

The evolv1 project is the result of a collaboration between building owner The Cora Group, Stantec, Sustainable Waterloo Region, the David Johnston Research & Technology Park, and anchor tenant EY. The solar system was designed and installed by renewable energy developer, VCT Group.

“The Cora Group is a forward-thinking organization that leads by example when it comes to sustainability,” said Brian Unrau, President, VCT Group. “Reducing its energy bill was also a priority, especially given its recent decision to deploy 28 EV chargers within the facility’s grounds. There are lots of synergies between solar canopies and EV charging – the combination of the two technologies not only promotes sustainability but also positions the space for future growth and expansion, enhancing evolv1 as a modern, eco-friendly hub.”

VCT Group designed and installed a combined system, including a rooftop and parking lot canopies, totaling 768kW. The canopies are multifunctional, featuring modules that capture solar energy while providing shade for vehicles, adding aesthetic appeal to the space. Beyond energy generation, these canopies also save on snow-clearing efforts and offer secure storage space underneath. Together, these features enhance the overall user experience, especially for E-mobility and bike facilities, demonstrating an innovative blend of style and practicality.

The DC optimized system offset 105% of the facility’s energy use and saved more than US$260,883 in energy costs. (Photo: SolarEdge)

The installation features 33kW SolarEdge DC-optimized inverters and SolarEdge Power Optimizers which are connected to each pair of modules. The optimizers maximize energy generation by overcoming issues such as module mismatch, soiling, and shading that can significantly limit production in traditional, non-optimized systems. They also bring the advantage of greater design flexibility – an important consideration in installations such as this one where every watt of power matters.

“The SolarEdge system was crucial to realizing Cora Group’s vision of net-zero operation, which allows us to be free of fossil fuels,” remarked Unrau. “The evolv1 building has a mechanical penthouse on the roof that has a shading effect that moves through the array during the day, so being able to optimize the performance of each pair of modules was a big advantage. At the same time, the added design flexibility meant we were able to place modules on parts of the roof we would not otherwise have been able to, increasing the size of the system and, therefore, the amount of energy it can produce.”

The rooftop and parking lot canopies have a combined installed capacity of 768kW, contributing to Canada’s first zero-carbon building certification by the Canadian Green Building Council. (Photo: SolarEdge)

SolarEdge’s suite of inbuilt safety features meant that VCT Group was also able to meet Ontario’s strict safety standards regarding rapid shutdown without adding unnecessary complexity to the project.

“Without SolarEdge, we would have had to either position the inverters within a meter of the array—which could cause shading and interrupt the clean lines of the installation—or incorporate a third-party rapid shutdown device, creating additional potential points of failure,” explained Unrau. “The SolarEdge solution gave us the best of both worlds, providing inbuilt rapid shutdown capabilities via its Power Optimizers, which meant we were able to place the inverters out of sight within the building. This enabled us to design a remarkably clean installation without any visible inverters ”