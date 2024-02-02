Carlisle Earns North America’s First LEED Platinum v4 Certification

The Sikeston, MO building products manufacturing facility delivers up to a 38% improvement in building performance and generates over 10% of its energy used through renewable solar power.

In Sikeston, Missouri, Carlisle Companies’ newest polyiso manufacturing facility has received the first-ever LEED Platinum v4 certification in North America for a manufacturing facility. Carlisle is a supplier of innovative energy-efficient and labor saving building products and solutions.

The LEED Platinum v4 certification is the highest standard for building energy efficiency designated by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

Carlisle’s LEED Platinum v4 certified facility delivers a 38% improvement in building performance through energy simulation modeling, while generating over 10% of energy used (by cost) through renewable solar power. The facility also promotes employee well-being, productivity, and team communication through the use of highly engineered acoustical treatments to the roof, walls, windows, doors and ceilings to reduce reverberation and sound transmission.

Additionally, over 25% of the wetlands surrounding the manufacturing plant were restored with native plantings as a part of the project, reducing development impact on wildlife and people.

“Our state-of-the-art Sikeston plant exemplifies Carlisle’s commitment to achieving our operational emissions reduction goals within our sustainability strategy,” said Chris Koch, Carlisle’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our recently announced Vision 2030 strategic plan highlights Carlisle’s focus on providing innovative, energy-efficient building products and solutions to the commercial and residential construction markets,” Koch continued. “Carlisle products such as Sure-Weld® EXTRA TPO White Roofing Membrane, SecurShield® HD Composite Polyiso Insulation, and our Barrithane™ Air and Vapor Barriers, were all utilized in the construction of this first of its kind, LEED Platinum v4 certified manufacturing facility.”

In the U.S. alone, buildings account for almost 40 percent of global CO2 emissions, and LEED-certified buildings aim to lower CO2 emissions, consume less energy and water, and divert waste from landfills.

“Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” said USGBC President and CEO Peter Templeton. “Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, Carlisle is creating a path forward through their LEED certification.”