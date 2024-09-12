Contact Us

Carnegie Expands Type II Vinyl-Alternative Wallcoverings Selection

Pave, Inkwell, Noragi Stripe, and Assemblage are 100% free of PVC, finishes, and PFAS, and are easy to maintain wallcoverings in busy spaces.

Assemblage Wall Covering

Carnegie has expanded its selection of Type II vinyl-alternative wallcoverings. A part of the Conscious Collection, Pave, Inkwell, Noragi Stripe, and Assemblage emerge at a critical juncture amidst the evolving needs of the architecture and design community, addressing both concerns of environmental sustainability and mental well-being. Offering the appearance of handmade craftsmanship, the new wallcoverings deliver on Type II performance and environmental stewardship.

Amidst an industry abundance of vinyl and “forever chemicals,” Carnegie’s vinyl-alternative wallcoverings are 100% PVC-free, finish-free, and PFAS-free. They are also designed to be equally responsive to beauty, performance, and durability considerations. Bleach-cleanable, inherently stain-resistant, antimicrobial, and antibacterial, the wallcoverings can be cleaned with hospital-grade disinfectants and are engineered to withstand the rigors of high-traffic environments without compromising on aesthetics.

Versatile and adaptable, the upholsteries are suitable for a wide range of applications, from healthcare and hospitality to workplace and education environments. All wallcoverings are tear resistant, flame resistant, and meet or exceed Type II criteria under CCC-W-408D.

The four vinyl-alternative wallcoverings include:

  • Pave: Inspired by poured concrete and layers of peeling paint, Pave is a PVC-free, Type II vinyl alternative wallcovering available in seven hues.
  • Inkwell: Equally evocative of birch tree bark and well-worn indigo-dyed denim, Inkwell is a PVC-free, Type II vinyl alternative wallcovering that will bring texture and grit to any space in seven colorways.
  • Noragi Stripe: Gaining its name from the Japanese word for a farmer’s work clothing, Noragi Stripe is a no-match statement pattern that is also a PVC-free, Type II vinyl alternative wallcovering offered in six nuanced colorways that bring together the visual of a soft texture with a hard surface.
  • Assemblage: Assemblage is a large-scale patchwork pattern composed of many small vignettes available in four colorways. Inspired by Japanese Boro cloth, Assemblage brings to light the imperfections of a handmade textile and is Type II, no match, and PVC-Free.
