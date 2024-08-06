Carrier has launched three new controllers designed to expand the capabilities and performance of the i-Vu building automation system.

Carrier has launched three new controllers designed to expand the capabilities and performance of the i-Vu building automation system. These new controllers, the TruVu 022 Advanced Application Controller, TruVu Compact BACnet Router, and TruVu Compact Link, are designed to deliver enhanced comfort, control, and seamless integration, helping operators drive efficiency and sustainability in their buildings.

The TruVu 022 Advanced Application Controller (part number TV-022-E2) is a versatile device ideal for managing HVAC equipment, advanced air quality, and zoning applications. It features dual 10/100 Mbps Ethernet ports, an Rnet port for sensor or touchscreen communication, and supports a standard application library as well as custom control sequences. The controller is designed for easy integration with pumps, unit heaters, and exhaust fans, making it a robust solution for enhancing building environments and efficiency.

The TruVu Compact BACnet Router (part number TV-CRB-E2) expands routing capabilities within the i-Vu system, offering robust connectivity between BACnet/IP, BACnet Ethernet, and BACnet MS/TP networks. Its compact design and dual IP ports with a fail-safe protected bypass ensure reliable, continuous operation and straightforward deployment in a variety of settings.

Completing the new lineup, the TruVu Compact Link (part number TV-CLB-E2) features dual IP ports and acts as a router plus a gateway, facilitating efficient communication and integration with third-party devices. It supports up to 1,500 third-party BACnet points and up to 500 Modbus points, offering versatile connectivity and control options within a compact footprint.

With their dual IP ports, the controllers support various IP network topologies, including home run, daisy chain, and ring configurations, offering flexibility in network design. They also include a USB service port for convenient local access and can be mounted using either DIN rail or screws. The new controllers are BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) certified, conforming to standard BACnet Device profiles that guarantee their compatibility and performance in building automation systems.