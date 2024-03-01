EZ-On Ceiling Grid Covers

By Ceilume

Ceilume’s EZ-On Drop Ceiling Grid Covers are designed to enhance the appearance of suspended grid ceilings. Made by the manufacturer of Ceilume ceiling tiles and panels, these snap-on vinyl strips cover stained, yellowed, or damaged grids, updating a tired ceiling at a fraction of the time and cost of painting or replacement. Although grids are mostly made in white or black, the EZ-On colors feature Mist, Oat, Jasper, Garnet, and Onyx alongside the popular White, to open design possibilities.

The system installs rapidly on grids with 15/16 in. (1 in. nominal) flanges. Snap-on installation means no adhesives, tools or special training are required, and no pre-cleaning is needed. Grid covers for a 400-square foot room could be installed by one person in about an hour, with no need to remove ceiling tiles. Made from 100% recyclable rigid vinyl, they are non-yellowing, maintenance-free, easy to clean with soap and water, and resist mold growth.