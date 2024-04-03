CenTrak Unveils BLE Multi-Mode Platform For RTLS

CenTrak debuted the industry’s first scalable Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Multi-Mode Platform. This Real-Time Location System (RTLS) solution, meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse needs of healthcare organizations, offers location data capabilities, interoperability and a cost-effective deployment model. Following the recent release of ConnectRT, CenTrak’s unified cloud-based software platform, the company continues to extend its suite of offerings to effectively tackle the ongoing challenges pervasive in the healthcare industry.

The BLE Multi-Mode Platform provides hybrid architecture that effortlessly transitions between BLE and all CenTrak Clinical-Grade Locating (CGL) environments. This interoperability empowers customers to leverage mixed RTLS infrastructure within a single building or across an entire hospital campus to optimally balance affordability and precision according to department need. By utilizing existing BLE-enabled hospital networks and infrastructure, this integration technology accelerates the adoption of location-based services with tag and badge only deployments for use-cases such as staff duress, asset tracking, and more. The platform’s flagship product, CenTrak’s redesigned RTLS badge, supplies healthcare providers a quick, cost-effective entry point solution for their RTLS journey. The badge boasts enhanced durability (IP67 rating), extended battery life, easy over-the-air maintenance, and user notifications such as diagnostic LEDs and an audible buzzer. Each badge provides a dedicated emergency duress button with a recessed design to avoid false alerts, and two other configurable buttons to support custom workflows.

Joining the ConnectRT suite of software offerings, DuressRT emerges as the next cloud-enabled, SaaS solution. DuressRT leverages the architecture from the BLE Multi-Mode Platform to economically provide enterprise-wide, rapid response to staff duress and life safety events in a healthcare environment. CenTrak’s end-to-end innovations for Staff Duress include: