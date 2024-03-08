Construction workforce management platform Lumber released its 2024 “She Builds Nation” report, which sheds light on the challenges women in the construction industry face. The report includes insights from over 100 women construction owners, executives, and decision-makers.

Among the notable revelations, a staggering 67% of respondents cited the dearth of gender-friendly (smaller-sized) safety equipment such as PPEs, safety harnesses, hard hats, etc., with 85% expressing concerns over the absence of maternity-friendly safety gear. Additionally, 64% of women reported the absence of women’s restroom facilities at construction sites, highlighting a significant gap in infrastructure to address their needs.

Despite these obstacles, the report also underscores positive trends, with 72% of respondents acknowledging increased opportunities for women’s advancement within the industry. Moreover, 67% find integration into a predominantly male-centric environment relatively smooth, contingent upon the fostering of an inclusive organizational culture.

However, the survey reveals a nuanced landscape concerning gender equality and support structures. While 51% of respondents perceive equal pay opportunities for women, the remaining respondents voice concerns about pay parity and assertiveness in negotiation. Similarly, 55% express reservations regarding the adequacy of support systems available to women in construction, suggesting a need for enhanced awareness and access to existing resources.

Moreover, attracting and retaining female talent emerged as a significant challenge, with 52% of respondents citing difficulties in this regard. Respondents felt that addressing this requires the implementation of targeted outreach initiatives, mentorship programs, flexible scheduling options, and comprehensive training endeavors to bolster female representation and retention within the industry.

Despite these hurdles, 66% of respondents affirm the existence of burgeoning career prospects and growth avenues for women in construction. As the industry continues to evolve, initiatives aimed at fostering inclusivity, equitable practices, and robust support mechanisms are poised to drive meaningful change and empower women to thrive in construction careers.

To read the report in full, visit here.