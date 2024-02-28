Check Out This Fun Flapjack-Inspired Facility!

Today is National Pancake Day, and in honor of the hotcake-inspired holiday, Eggo has unveiled its House of Pancakes in Gatlinburg, TN.

It’s National Pancake Day, and in honor of the sweet celebration, Eggo® has opened the first-ever “pancake house” you can rent for a flapjacks-filled vacation in the Pancake Capital of the South, Gatlinburg, TN.

The Eggo House of Pancakes is located in the heart of the Smoky Mountains. From its stick-of-butter-shaped chimney to its breakfast-inspired decor, the Eggo House of Pancakes is an homage to the sweet breakfast staple. Travelers visiting the pancake paradise can get cozy in fluffy pancake beds and bean bag chairs, toast up Eggo Mini Pancake s’mores at the fire pit, pour it on thick at a maple syrup fountain, and enjoy game night in the basement gameroom, complete with an Eggo pancake-fied pool table. (The kitchen, of course, is stocked with Eggo products.)

“Eggo and waffles are an iconic combination, so much so that fans might forget about our pancakes. That’s why we’re flipping our focus with this unexpected experience that celebrates Eggo pancakes as a breakfast go-to that’s equally good at making parents’ lives easier and making breakfast delicious,” said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova. “Plus, we know that planning a family vacation can be chaotic, so we’re helping parents check one more thing off their to-do list for spring break season with this deliciously fun house.”

The Eggo House of Pancakes is exclusively listed on the vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo.com.

“At HomeToGo, we’re on a mission to make vacation planning as delightful as the trips themselves. And, we love pancakes. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Eggo to bring their House of Pancakes to fans of unique vacation rentals,” said Danielle Finch, Director of Customer Experience at HomeToGo.

Beginning today, pancake fans can book one of four different three-night stays at the Eggo House of Pancakes for just $0 a night. (Bring the whole crew, this pancake pad accommodates up to 8 guests.) After today, bookings will be available on Mondays throughout the month of March.