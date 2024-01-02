Chicago Faucets Unveils Auto-Drain Hose And Hand Spray

The Auto-Drain Hose and Hand Spray is designed to minimize the risk of Legionella and other waterborne pathogens in shower environments.

Chicago Faucets added the Auto-Drain Hose and Hand Spray to their Auto-Drain Shower System of products as a solution to stagnant water existing shower systems. The product is designed to minimize the risk of Legionella and other waterborne pathogens in shower environments.

Stagnant water in shower hoses can create an ideal breeding ground for harmful bacteria. The Auto-Drain system has been engineered to counter this issue. Designed for both new installations and retrofitting, the system incorporates an integrated hose drain to swiftly remove water after each use, bolstering hygiene and peace of mind.

The Auto-Drain Hose and Hand Spray system seamlessly integrates into existing shower systems. Its user-friendly design ensures simple installation, making it a functional choice for upgrades. The offering boasts a range of options for tailored new or existing installations:

Hand Spray with pause control is available with a choice of 2.5 GPM or 1.5 GPM for efficient water usage.

Choose between a flexible stainless steel or vinyl hose complete with integral auto-drain.

Enhance safety with an ADA grab bar available in 24” or 36” lengths or opt for a slide bar in 24” or 48” lengths.

Mount with a hook or the grab bar / slide bar locking hand spray holder.

Fully compliant with ASME A112.18.1 / CSA B125.1 and ADA ANSI/ICC A117.1 standards.

Requires combination with inline check valves for ASSE 1014 compliance.

In facilities like hospitals, long-term care centers, hotels, and schools, curbing the spread of bacteria is paramount. Despite advancements in construction, shower areas remain vulnerable to water stagnation. Engineered for any facility where stagnant water in the shower is a concern, the complete Auto-Drain Shower System, comprises the Auto-Drain Shower Valve and the Auto-Drain Hose and Hand Spray.