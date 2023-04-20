Chicago Ronald McDonald House Earns IAQ Verification

A Ronald McDonald House in Chicago has achieved the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air, making it the first Ronald McDonald House to earn the UL Verified Mark.
UL Solutions conducted a pro bono building assessment to evaluate the conditions and indoor air quality (IAQ) of the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago. The Verified Healthy Building for Indoor Air program evaluates IAQ and policies and plans for the continual advancement of IAQ. UL Solutions teams inspected the facility’s HVAC systems to verify that preventative maintenance is performed while focusing on ventilation, filtration, and hygiene to help verify continuous IAQ.
Last year, UL Solutions’ formed a multi-faceted partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) as the charity’s first-ever partner dedicated to supporting its global sustainability efforts. The partnership supports the missions of both organizations by leveraging UL Solutions’ scientific expertise to help provide healthier indoor environments for children and their families during their medical journey. Additionally, UL Solutions provides skills-based training to RMHC staff globally and volunteer opportunities to UL Solutions employees through the Families Helping Families campaign.
“We’re incredibly grateful for UL Solutions’ unwavering commitment to helping RMHC support the health and well-being of the millions of children and families we serve each year,” said Katie Fitzgerald, president and CEO of RMHC Global. “The partnership is critical as we continue to prioritize and implement environmental sustainability measures that support families with seriously ill or injured children. We’re thrilled to recognize the Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children’s Hospital as our first UL Verified Healthy Building.”
How This Elementary School Improved Its IAQ
Last month, in recognition of the achievement, Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions, presented a plaque displaying the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana.
“Working toward safer, more secure and sustainable buildings is at the core of our mission,” said Scanlon. “UL Solutions is honored to support RMHC by providing science-driven verification for the families the organization serves. This achievement demonstrates how our partnership can help to make our world safer and healthier for families with children who are ill.”
Check out all the latest facility management news related to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and indoor air quality.