Chicago Ronald McDonald House Earns IAQ Verification

A Ronald McDonald House in Chicago has achieved the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air, making it the first Ronald McDonald House to earn the UL Verified Mark.

UL Solutions conducted a pro bono building assessment to evaluate the conditions and indoor air quality (IAQ) of the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago. The Verified Healthy Building for Indoor Air program evaluates IAQ and policies and plans for the continual advancement of IAQ. UL Solutions teams inspected the facility’s HVAC systems to verify that preventative maintenance is performed while focusing on ventilation, filtration, and hygiene to help verify continuous IAQ.

Last year, UL Solutions’ formed a multi-faceted partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) as the charity’s first-ever partner dedicated to supporting its global sustainability efforts. The partnership supports the missions of both organizations by leveraging UL Solutions’ scientific expertise to help provide healthier indoor environments for children and their families during their medical journey. Additionally, UL Solutions provides skills-based training to RMHC staff globally and volunteer opportunities to UL Solutions employees through the Families Helping Families campaign.