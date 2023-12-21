Cintas Launches Bleeding Control Training Program

Cintas Corporation unveiled its Bleeding Control Training Program designed to help businesses quickly identify and respond to life-threatening bleeding. The training is led by experienced instructors and includes hands-on training to equip organizations with a range of effective bleeding control techniques, and can help employees be prepared for unexpected injuries.

Uncontrolled bleeding is the top cause of preventable deaths from trauma. Approximately 20% of individuals who have lost their lives to traumatic injuries could have survived if someone present had received adequate training in bleeding control. The training program was designed to tackle these preventable deaths through training and preparedness.

The Cintas Bleeding Control Training course covers scene safety, personal protective equipment (PPE) usage, wound identification, hands-on tourniquet application, and wound packing. Participants will be taught an overview of injuries that can cause extreme loss of blood, various methods to control bleeding, and to understand how a tourniquet works and when to apply one.

Cintas also offers bleeding control kits with bleeding control products that can help businesses respond to life-saving traumatic injuries in the workplace. For more information about the Bleeding Control Training Program or to inquire about scheduling a training session, visit www.cintas.com/firstaidsafety.

