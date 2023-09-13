Cintas Names 2023 C.A.P.E. Award Winners

It’s Environmental Services Week (September 10-16), the perfect time for Cintas Corporation to honor the winners of its 2023 C.A.P.E. Awards. The award program was established to recognize professionals “Cleaning to Advance the Patient Experience.”

C.A.P.E. Awards celebrate Environmental Services (EVS) staff in acute and long-term care facilities who are at the frontline of patient care, and provide clean and safe facilities for healthcare workers, patients, residents, and visitors.

This summer, the public nominated EVS technicians technicians who play critical roles in cleaning and sanitizing healthcare facilities to eliminate viruses, germs, and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). A panel of Cintas representatives then evaluated the nominations, and based on their compelling nature and the quality of service and dedication of the nominees, created a list of 10 winners.

Cintas’ 2023 C.A.P.E. Award winners are:

Fata Mahmutovic, University of Utah Health Huntsman Cancer Hospital

Benita Crawford, The University of Kansas Health System

Linda Harmon, Mercy Health Clermont Hospital

Kathleen Murphy, Staten Island University Hospital

Samiya Seid, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Pamela Ring,- Union Health

Debra Powell, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

Jorge Hernandez, HCA Methodist Hospital

Jeanette Louidor, Orlando Regional Medical Center

Rosario Seludo, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

“We received hundreds of submissions from across the country about inspiring EVS technicians who are dedicated to providing clean, safe places for patients, their families and other staff members,” said Chad Poeppelmeier, Cintas Vice President of Healthcare. “We’re pleased to honor these unsung heroes who spend countless hours cleaning hospitals on repeat to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other diseases and infections.”

Each of the 10 winners will receive a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation to their healthcare institution on their behalf. Winners and their facilities will also receive a Rubbermaid charging bucket with products inside. Cintas, in partnership with The Association for the Healthcare Environment (AHE), will provide one scholarship to the designated trainer of their institution (typically an EVS director, manager or supervisor) to attend one of AHE’s signature series Train the Trainer programs (T-CHEST, T-CSCT, T-CNACC). Additionally, the winning technician will receive a scholarship to be trained and certified in the AHE program (CHEST, CSCT, CNACC) at their facility.

Do you know an EVS staff member who deserves recognition? Nominations for the 2024 Cintas C.A.P.E. Awards will begin in early June.