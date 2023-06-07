Cleaning Products Focus

Compiled by the Facility Executive Staff
From the June 2023 Issue
Consider this assortment of cleaning products and solutions to keep your facility safe and pleasant for occupants and visitors.
Alcare OR Foamed Antiseptic Handrub
by SC Johnson
Alcare OR Foamed Antiseptic Handrub is a waterless surgical scrub with highly effective broad-spectrum efficacy. Ideal for use in healthcare settings, its unique foam mousse easily rubs across hands to provide users with good control to help prevent dripping or splashing. Its moisturizing formula is clinically proven to moisturize skin for up to two hours after use. Perfume and dye-free, Alcare OR Foamed Antiseptic Handrub is also CHG compatible, making it a suitable waterless surgical scrub for healthcare environments.
The rich, thick foam demonstrates MDRO antimicrobial efficacy by killing 99.999% of MRSA and VRE in five seconds. Alcare OR does not decrease the residual activity of CHG. Alcare OR Antiseptic Handrub meets the FDA criteria for Surgical Antisepsis/Hand Scrub using ASTM E1115.
EasyMop Microfiber Mop
by Diversey
Diversey introduced EasyMop Single-use Microfiber Mop. EasyMops deliver on-demand, high-efficiency cleaning on all types of surfaces, significantly reducing overall operating costs, especially in facilities where laundering is not available or desirable. They offer the convenience of single-use combined with optimal cleaning performance and assurance of a clean mop every time.
EasyMop Single-use Microfiber mops are ready-to-use with a wide variety of disinfectant cleaners. It can hold and distribute more liquid than a typical disposable mop, covering around 180 sq. ft.
The EasyMops can be used damp or dry, allowing for excellent soil and pathogen removal. These mops remove germs to help prevent cross contamination in critical areas, and therefore provide a healthier environment. They also enable faster set up and room turnover without compromising quality. When combined with the TASKI UltraPlus Mop Handle and Frame, the user will experience optimal ergonomics and performance.
SULTRA Line
by UNX-Christeyns Cole & Wilson
UNX-Christeyns presented SULTRA product line, a two-fold cleaning advantage with dry/wet products.
The high-performance dry cleaning offerings include SULTRASOFT detergents that provide brightness and a fresh scent while removing water-soluble soils. SULTRASPOT is a line of spotting agents for dry and wet cleaning. Its advantages extend beyond removing basic soils such as paint, oil, and grease, as well as ink, protein, and tannin stains. Specializing in commercial quality cleaning chemicals for laundry, housekeeping, warewashing, and dry and wet cleaning markets, these products are supported with custom designed dispensing equipment to produce high efficiency results.
The Cole & Wilson SULTRA product line includes: Sultraspot Protein: Pre-wash and post-wash stain remover for removing protein-based stains; Sultraspot Mineral: Pre-wash and post-wash stain remover for removing glue, paint, tar, and pen ink; Sultraspot Color: Pre-wash and post-wash stain remover for removing tannin stains; Sultraspot Tint: Pre-wash and post-wash stain remover for removing oil based stains; Sultraspot Metal: Pre-wash and post-wash stain remover for removing rust stains; and Sultraspot Soft: Mild pre-spotter for use on delicate fabrics and colors.
WetWorks Pre-Saturated Cleaning Wipes
by Hospeco Brands Group
Hospeco Brands Group’s WetWorks Pre-Saturated Cleaning Wipes are designed to make cleanup easy with a single-dispense, 8.4” x 6” wipe that contains a hospital-grade quaternary formula. They’re suitable for a fast wipe down of high-frequency touchpoints like doorknobs, light switches, handles, phones, desks, keyboards, faucets, and other hard surfaces.
WetWorks Pre-Saturated Cleaning Wipes come 800 to a roll and can be loaded into either a wall-mounted or floor-style dispenser. Adjustable pull tension dispenses one wipe at a time, reducing waste and saving money. The transparent cover makes it easy to see when wipes are low. The floor-style dispenser comes with a discreet wastebasket to encourage patron use and safe disposal.
Wipes are made in the U.S., pre-saturated for easy, one-step cleaning, and are bleach-, alcohol-, and phenol-free.
WashBar by Bradley
Bradley’s new Top Fill Multi-feed Soap System is available with all WashBar handwashing models. The top-fill soap system features a large capacity 1.3-gallon (5.0 L) tank that can supply soap to up to three WashBars at once.
Perfect for medium- to high-traffic commercial applications with multiple handwashing stations, the top-fill, multi-feed soap system boosts maintenance and efficiency in a number of ways. A single, easy-to-access top-fill hub allows staff to refill multiple soap reservoirs all at one time. For added flexibility, the system accommodates either foam or liquid universal soap.
A smart sense system with an LED indicator on the fill port illuminates to indicate when the tank begins to run low on soap or battery power, taking the guesswork out of maintenance.
Smart sensors also provide audible and visual indicators to prevent overfilling and mess. The fill port hub is made of durable chrome-plated brass construction to withstand heavy usage in busy restroom environments.