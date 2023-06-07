Cleaning Products Focus

Alcare OR Foamed Antiseptic Handrub

by SC Johnson





Alcare OR Foamed Antiseptic Handrub is a waterless surgical scrub with highly effective broad-spectrum efficacy. Ideal for use in healthcare settings, its unique foam mousse easily rubs across hands to provide users with good control to help prevent dripping or splashing. Its moisturizing formula is clinically proven to moisturize skin for up to two hours after use. Perfume and dye-free, Alcare OR Foamed Antiseptic Handrub is also CHG compatible, making it a suitable waterless surgical scrub for healthcare environments.

The rich, thick foam demonstrates MDRO antimicrobial efficacy by killing 99.999% of MRSA and VRE in five seconds. Alcare OR does not decrease the residual activity of CHG. Alcare OR Antiseptic Handrub meets the FDA criteria for Surgical Antisepsis/Hand Scrub using ASTM E1115.