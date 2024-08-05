Clopay Corporation now offers new fire-rated counter doors that features fire and smoke protection in compact designs.

Clopay Corporation now offers new fire-rated counter doors under its Cornell and Cookson brands that feature fire and smoke protection in compact designs with an array of color choices. The new Models ERC10 and ERC11 offer a small footprint, and the ERC11 model features the SmokeShield package with smoke gasketing integrated into the guides. The door also sets a new standard for style with hidden features, more colors, and color-matching fasteners that deliver a clean, streamlined appearance.

Enhanced fire protection features available with the new ERC10 and ERC11 fire-rated counter doors include:

Formidable structural integrity provided by a steel curtain and corresponding operational components and supports.

UL fire-rating up to 3 hours.

Failsafe activation with an AlarmGard in-tube motor closes the door when the alarm signal is activated or during an extended period of power loss and automatically resets when the alarm is cleared or the power is resumed.

Integrated S-labeled SmokeShield gasketing system (Model ERC11) that conforms to UL 1784 standards, mitigating smoke migration.

Galvanized steel hood that encloses the curtain and provides fire protection at the head of the door.

Clopay Corporation’s updated counter door also raises the bar on aesthetics with several features that contribute to a more compact, modern look, such as:

In-tube crank operator option offers a significant reduction in footprint when compared to the legacy model.

Standard end caps that hide the end assemblies.

Color-matched bottom bars that tuck flush into the headbox when opened.

Optional SpectraShield powder coat finish in 180 colors adds durability and design versatility.

Hand-crank, push-up, and motor options for operator safety and comfort.

Both the ERC10 and ERC11 with SmokeShield counter doors are available in sizes up to 16’ wide and 10’ high with a 120 sq ft maximum. Standard curtain materials and finishes include 22 gauge galvanized steel with exclusive GalvaNex polyester enamel finish in gray, tan, or white and 22 gauge 304 series stainless steel in a #4 finish.