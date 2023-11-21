Clopay Corporation Offers On Demand CEUs For Architects

For the first time, Clopay Corporation made its catalog of continuing education units (CEUs) available online and on demand.

Through the company’s online learning platform, ClopayED, architects, specifiers, and anyone in the architectural community who wants to expand their industry knowledge while earning professional credits can access Clopay’s full suite of courses accredited by the American Institute of Architects (AIA). While Clopay Corporation has always provided CEUs from architectural product representatives, this is the first time they are available online and on demand so that users can learn on the schedule that works best for them.

Topics range from designing for protection against extreme weather to the history of cast iron architecture. Once participants complete a CEU, they can pass an end-of-course assessment and view, download, and print their AIA credit certificate immediately. Course retakes are also available. Those who provide an AIA account number when creating their ClopayED account will have their CEU credit registered with the AIA within 10 days of course completion. Once a course is complete, participants can track their progress through their accounts which include Learning Records and Certificates. Through the platform, participants can also request one-to-one support for incorporating products into building designs.

Another way for architects to earn their CEUs is through Live Event Programs that are conducted by architectural product representatives. These events include topics such as hurricane protection for rolling doors, emergency response rolling closure products, and improving hurricane and tornado safe room designs with rolling doors. After attending a live event, completion can be registered with the AIA for conversion to HSW credit.

Additional non-CEU learning courses are also available for those interested in specific product functionality. Navigate to education.clopay.com to explore course offerings and create an account.