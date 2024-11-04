Contact Us

Clopay Corporation’s New Thermiser Max—Low U Insulated Rolling Door

With a U-factor rating of 0.532, the Thermiser is ideal for exterior applications where climate control and energy efficiency are critical.

Thermiser Max

Clopay Corporation recently launched the Thermiser Max—Low U-Insulated Rolling Door. CPVC backer adds a thermal break to the curtain assembly, lowering the thermal transfer rate compared to metal-on-metal joint assemblies to improve energy efficiency. The door is ideal for exterior applications where climate control and energy efficiency are critical, such as warehouses and heavy equipment storage facilities. With a U-factor rating of 0.532, the Thermiser Max—Low U Door has been validated by third-party testing using the door industry’s most accurate measure of thermal performance.

Energy Cost Savings

For Thermiser Max—Low U Door users, the low 0.532 U-factor translates into measurable savings. Annual adjusted energy cost savings based on HVAC efficiency for users in Climate Zone 1 (hot) and Climate Zone 6 (cold) are calculated at $327 and $920, respectively. These calculations are based on a building that is heated or cooled for 24 hours per day, an HVAC system operating at 90% efficiency, and an electricity cost of $0.16 per kWH.

Testing And Performance Standards

Building on the energy efficiency and performance of Clopay Corporation’s popular Thermiser Series, the Thermiser Max—Low U Door design delivers its low 0.532 U-factor when third-party tested per DASMA-105, and it is ASTM E84 rated. The door also offers a Sound Transmission Rating (STC) of up to 27 for the full assembly and meets ASHRAE 90.12, IECC 2021, and California’s Title 24 air infiltration requirements with an independently tested value of < 0.3 CFM/ft2.

