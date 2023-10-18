CloroxPro Expands HealthyClean Online Learning Platform

The HealthyClean online learning platform is an ANAB-accredited training course on cleaning for health effectively, efficiently, and safely.

CloroxPro announced the launch of the CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Manager Certificate Course, a comprehensive on-demand training course accredited by the American National Standards Institute National Accreditation Board (ANAB), designed specifically for cleaning managers and supervisors. The CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Manager Certificate Course marks the latest expansion of the CloroxPro HealthyClean online learning platform offering education and training about cleaning for health effectively, efficiently, and safely.

The pandemic heightened public expectations around cleanliness and sparked unprecedented awareness about how germs spread in shared spaces. However, with ongoing labor, time and budget constraints, organizations face challenges providing robust training to both new and existing cleaning professionals.

The CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Manager Course teaches the essential knowledge and best practices to run an efficient operation focused on cleaning for health operation. Focus areas include team development strategies, operational planning, inventory management, product and tool selection, and much more. The latest course in the HealthyClean portfolio was developed to help support managers in the cleaning industry as they continue to face training and staffing challenges.

To be eligible for the HealthyClean Trained Manager Certificate Course, managers must first successfully pass the HealthyClean Trained Specialist course, an ANAB-accredited certificate course that explains the role and impact of people, products, and processes when cleaning for health. The Trained Specialist course is available in both English and Spanish. Once a cleaning professional passes the final evaluation in either one of these courses, they receive a Certificate of Mastery and Digital Badge to showcase their new level of skill and expertise.

In addition to the accredited training courses, CloroxPro also offers microlearning modules that provide cleaning professionals with essential knowledge to help with their day-to-day jobs. For example, the HealthyClean Healthcare microlearning module is designed for EVS managers, supervisors, and other hospital staff to understand the healthcare-specific considerations and disinfecting best practices to help protect public health.

The CloroxPro HealthyClean online learning platform offers the first industry-wide, third-party validated certificate courses specifically designed for commercial cleaners and managers that are accredited by the ANAB. To receive an ANAB accreditation, a certificate program must meet rigorous standards set for design, delivery, monitoring, and outcomes.