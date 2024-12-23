Commercial Roof Maintenance 101

By Anthony Vross, Jr.

From the December 2024 Issue

M ost facility managers take great care of the visible assets around the building–windows, walls, floors, etc.–but often neglect one of the largest assets: the roof. If it’s not leaking, why fix it? The truth is properly cleaning and maintaining your roof can make or break its performance.

Properly cleaning and maintaining a roof can significantly improve its longevity. (Photo: Contributed by Simon Roofing)



Making The Case For Maintenance

First and foremost, properly caring for the roof will likely keep it under warranty. Most new roof systems come with a required cleaning or care/maintenance schedule. If facility managers fail to meet these requirements or fail to document these activities, they risk voiding the warranty.

It makes good financial sense to proactively maintain the roof. If the facility is in a reactive maintenance cycle, meaning teams only react to roof leaks or problems as they arise, the company is likely paying an average of 25 cents per square foot annually for maintenance. Those who inspect and repair issues before they become leaks spend an average of only 14 cents per square foot annually. For pricing guidance, most roof maintenance programs typically cost 1-3% per year of the estimated total replacement cost.

Properly cleaning and maintaining a roof can significantly improve its longevity. Proactively maintained roofs last an average of 21 years compared to 13 years for those without.

Best Practices For Maintaining The Commercial Roof

It’s recommended to have a professional inspection performed twice per year, usually in the spring and fall depending on the surrounding climate. Facilities teams should always investigate the roof after any major storm or weather event and after any equipment is installed, repaired, or changed in any way. Check the roof’s warranty for specific requirements on how often and when the roof needs to be inspected.

Be sure to document any inspections for both warranty and insurance benefits. Having an up-to-date assessment on the roof can help navigate insurance claims after a major weather event. A professional inspection should note:

Debris

Drainage

Physical damage

New equipment or alterations

Gravel bare spots or displacement

Membrane condition including blistering, splitting, ridging, loose laps, punctures, and more

Roof edging/fascia issues like splitting, rusting, loose fasteners, and more

Equipment base, housing, and operation defects

Flashing and coping defects like open laps, attachment issues, loose fasteners, etc.

Expansion joint covers, pitch pans, and drainage components

In terms of cleaning a roof, be cautious. Pressure washing and harsh cleaning chemicals can be detrimental to a roof. Unless specified by the warranty, it is recommended to avoid power washing and cleaning agents to help preserve the integrity of the roof’s membrane or surface.

Preventive maintenance practices will vary, depending on the roof type, location, and equipment like HVAC, vents, grease traps, and more. Again, always follow a roof’s warranty requirements, and be sure to communicate these requirements with roofing providers.

Here is a short list of standard housekeeping practices that a professional contractor should perform routinely on most roofs.

Tighten and/or replace and reseal loose fasteners.

Repair tears, breaks, or splits in flashings.

Repair defects around pipe/stack flashings.

Tighten old and/or reseal pipe hoods and clamps.

Repair defects in the membrane.

Remove rooftop debris such as leaves, branches, bottles, etc.

Resecure any loose drain bolts and clamps.

Note any missing drain strainers, cracked rings or bowls, and/or missing clamps.

Make sure all gutter straps and flanges are fastened and flashed.

Remove debris from gutters, drains, and scuppers.

Regularly removing debris like leaves, sticks, and garbage will help prevent drains from being clogged.

Excessive foot traffic wear, as demonstrated above, can be avoided with walk paths to protect the roof membrane. (Photos: Contributed by Simon Roofing)

DIY Preventive Maintenance

While a semi-annual inspection and maintenance program is recommended and often required for warranty purposes, there are several items that facility managers can perform themselves. Always operate within the safety zone of a roof and adhere to the facility’s safety protocols.

Remove debris like leaves, sticks, and garbage–this will help to reduce drain back-ups.

Make sure all mechanical equipment is secured and all doors are shut.

Check condensation lines to ensure they are firmly connected and flowing.

Inspect portable hangers (where conduit and pipes sit and are connected on the roof) to make sure they are in place.

Check for coping or metal flashing that’s missing, bent, or displaced.

Focus on seams, including coping seams and single-ply seams. For metal roofs, inspect the vertical and horizontal seams, as well as the ridge caps.

Flashings can be a trouble area so be sure to investigate flashings around HVAC units, pipes, skylights, scuppers, or any other penetration coming from the roof.

Watch for ponding water. Check low points of the roof where water may not be draining properly. Consider installing new drains or crickets to improve drainage or reinforce the roof in these areas to slow down deterioration.

Pay close attention to corners and edges. Debris and vegetation gravitate toward these areas, especially on roofs with high parapet walls.

Grease traps frequently seen on restaurant roofs should be cleaned often. If the trap overfills, the grease will build up on the roof membrane and deteriorate it.

Address leaks as soon as possible. Ignoring a leak will allow the water inside the roof membrane to warp the insulation and may even cause damage to the decking and structural integrity of the roof. This creates a much more costly job down the road and even more importantly, can create a safety hazard for anyone walking on the roof.

Consider installing walk pads around frequently accessed units on the roof, like HVAC or grease traps. Walk pad paths will protect the roof membrane from sharp objects that may drop and regular wear and tear from foot traffic.

One way to keep a roof maintained is to ensure anyone who accesses the roof is escorted to proper areas and utilizes designated walkways. Equipment should never be dragged across a roof. This includes employees and vendors like window washers, HVAC, plumbers, and electricians.

Taking proper care of a roof now will not only save money in the future, but it will also reduce the number of leaks and delay a roof replacement for years to come. Routine inspections and housekeeping efforts are critical to the longevity of a commercial roof.

Vross is a fourth-generation co-owner of Simon Roofing, a national commercial roofing provider. Simon Roofing performs roof repairs, restorations, replacements, inspections, and more for facilities across the U.S.

Do you have a comment? Share your thoughts in the Comments section below, or send an e-mail to the Editor at jen@groupc.com.