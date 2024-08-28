Contributed By Rogue Valley Heating and Cooling

F acility managers face unique problems and situations every day. An estimated 40% of facility managers oversee 20 or more facilities, ensuring there is always something needing repair.

When air conditioner problems occur, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians can find fast and effective solutions. With the right emergency AC repair services, facility executives can protect the comfort and health of the building’s occupants and operations.

Inadequate Cooling

The role of an AC system is to keep a facility cool. If a facility manager notices a lack of air or warm airflow, they may be dealing with low refrigerant levels, dirty filters, or a blocked evaporator coil.

Unusual Noises

As a facility manager, it’s important to pay attention to unusual noises. These can indicate common air conditioning problems.

Water Leaks And Moisture Issues

An air conditioning system should never produce water or moisture. If a facility manager notices a water leak or excess moisture, it may indicate one of several common AC problems.

If these issues aren’t dealt with immediately, they can cause major water damage to a facility. Because water and moisture can develop behind walls, ceilings, and floors, a facility manager might not realize the harm that is happening until it is too late.

Frequent Cycling

Frequent cycling occurs when AC units turn on and off more than they are intended to, preventing them from completing a full cooling cycle. If an air conditioning system is going through frequent cycles, it’s important to get it checked out by a professional.

High Energy Bills

When a facility has high energy bills, it’s a sign the AC isn’t cooling the air properly. For ACs to work effectively, they need routine maintenance on a regular basis. Ideally, an AC system should be checked before summer starts each year. With assistance from HVAC technicians, AC problems can be resolved and future energy bills will be reduced.

If an AC is working fine, and the facility’s energy bills are still sky-high, you may want to consider upgrading to a more energy-efficient AC.

Refrigerant Leaks

Refrigerant leaks lead to low refrigerant levels. They force AC systems to work harder to achieve the same cooling level. Besides causing higher power bills, leaky refrigerants can harm people and the environment. Refrigerants are hazardous to inhale—always leave the job of recharging the refrigerant and finding leaks to the professionals.

Blower Motor Problems

An AC blower motor is responsible for turning the fans that move air through an AC system. When the blower motor isn’t working right, it can’t push as much air through the system. This decreases the amount of airflow that can get into a facility.

If the blower is failing and has loose components, a facility manager may hear a rattling or banging sound. Meanwhile, a squealing or screeching sound may indicate bad bearings. In any case, it’s critical to consult a professional—especially when the blower motor may need to be repaired or replaced.

When To Call For Emergency AC Repair Services

If you notice unusual noises or poor airflow, emergency AC repair services can help. Professional HVAC technicians can find safe, effective solutions to these common problems.

In addition to repair and replacements, it’s critical for facilities to schedule regular check-ups. With preventative maintenance, an AC’s lifespan can be expanded and costly repairs can be prevented.

Facility managers need to act quickly when they notice signs of common air conditioner problems. By acting fast, they can ensure a comfortable environment for their facility’s occupants and avoid potential damage.

