Community Artwork: Vote For Your Favorite!

The CODAawards jury has selected the Top 100 large-scale community artworks from around the world that integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural, or public spaces: Now it’s time to cast a vote for your favorites! The two projects that receive the most votes will be crowned People’s Choice CODAaward winners. Voting is open until July 31, and the winners will be announced at the end of August by Interior Design magazine.

This year’s record-setting 411 CODAawards entries are located across 24 countries — including one in the Korean Demilitarized Zone. The average project budget is $268,266, and the total budgets of all projects submitted add up to $54.7 million.

The diversity of artwork includes “Beam”, an interactive installation at Burning Man 2022 in Reno, Nevada; “Anisipi”, a water-discovery route made up of four immersive experiences that celebrate water in Quebec, Canada; and “Orb”, a contemporary metal sculpture next to the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art are given annually and announced alongside all of this year’s CODAaward winners, one in each of the following 10 categories: