Connectrac’s floor-based cable management offers power and data access across commercial spaces while addressing a wide array of architectural challenges with minimal disruption.

Office spaces designed before the pandemic often fall short of modern needs, with only 1/3 of workers reporting recent remodels. As return-to-office and hybrid work models increase, and with the rise of desk sharing or “desk hopping,” the need for accessible power solutions is more crucial than ever.

Connectrac’s Flex Raceway System and Express Kits can provide some solutions to these modern, in-office issues.

Connectrac Flex Raceway System

Connectrac’s Flex Raceway System discreetly supplies adaptable power & data access right where it’s needed in commercial interior spaces. It includes prewired, interconnecting Powertracs and Power Hubs, featuring expanded data capacity and interchangeable power devices that can be easily swapped or removed to adapt to any setup.

This cable management solution is available with two installation options to optimize adaptability. The hidden under-carpet system works best under carpet tiles and provides an invisible solution for managing power and data cables. The visible on-floor system works great on top of any flooring surface to supply power and connectivity where needed.

The raceway must begin with an entrance fitting, a place to provide the connection point between the buildings power supply and the modular raceway system. Flex Raceway can be started four different ways.

In-wall entrance: Allows for a seamless connection from the base of a wall to the Flex raceway system. It is provided with either a 15’ or 30’ pre-wired steel conduit that is used to connect to a junction box in the wall or ceiling. Surface-mounted entrance: Used when power and data are being supplied outside of the wall. The fitting is available with a pre-wired steel conduit in three lengths, 3’, 15’ or 30’, and includes a wall channel kit that encases the prewired conduit in an aluminum extrusion that is surface mounted to the wall. On-wall transition from Legrand 2400D and 4000 Series Raceways: Allows power and data to be supplied from nearby 2400D Series or 4000 Series perimeter raceway systems. The 2400D transition accommodates a single Powertrac, while the 4000 transition can accommodate up to three channels of Powertrac/Datatrac. Poke-thru entrance: Allows the Connectrac Flex Raceway system to be started at nearly any point along a concrete floor and eliminates the need to feed power and data from a nearby wall. The specially designed poke-thru and entrance fitting provides a low-profile transition that fits into a 4” core-drilled opening. The poke-thru entrance differs from the wall entrances with a different connection point that mates to either a Power Hub or Powertrac corner as opposed to directly starting with a Powertrac.

Connectrac Express Kits

Connectrac Express Kits are a convenient, grab-and-go raceway solution that seamlessly manages the routing of power & data cables. Designed for smaller applications, these single-circuit raceway solutions start at a wall and provide a streamlined, prewired solution for a single power and data point. These Express Kits contain everything needed for installation—including pre-wired power, versatile data, and low-profile transition ramps.

There are two installation options available for Connectrac Express kits. The under-carpet cable management system seamlessly conceals cord and cables and works best under carpet tile. The Under-Carpet Express Kit is 6’ in length, and 3’ extensions are available to reach a desired length. It is recommended to not exceed 15’, as the conduit is 25’.

The on-floor system is a visible raceway that can be installed on top of any flooring surface. The On-Floor Express Kit is available in 6’, 9’, and 12’ lengths.

Express Kits are ADA Compliant, accommodate 1 power + data point with a single circuit and tested to UL 111 standards. These kits supply adaptable power and data access and provide connectivity access to podiums, kiosks, tables and more.