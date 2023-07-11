Construction Specialties Introduces New Wall Patterns

The new summer and spring wall patterns and coverings are ideal for high traffic areas throughout commercial buildings.

Construction Specialties (CS) introduced five new patterns for its Acrovyn and Acrovyn by Design lines of interior wall coverings. Comprising 26 colorways grouped in three collections, the new patterns evoke tactile, whimsical, and organic inspired motifs, letting designers choose from among a highly coordinated palette of finishes for a seamless design experience. The new patterns are manufactured using durable Acrovyn, which makes them ideal for use in high-traffic areas, wayfinding sections, and healthcare settings where walls must be periodically cleaned or sanitized.

Acrovyn by Design – The Whimsical Collection

Inspired by playful objects such as surfboards and beach balls, the Whimsical Collection which includes Bubble Trouble and Bath Bubbles designs, offers impactful playfulness and whimsy.

Bubble Trouble is offered in two different tricolor combinations: Mélange and Rainbow Sherbet. Bath Bubbles, the coordinating single-color pattern featuring the graphic elements in reverse, is available in six fresh colors: Spearmint, Turmeric, Basil, Fraise, Banana and Blueberries.

Acrovyn by Design – Textile Collection

Building on a recent increase in market interest in textile patterns, CS introduces two stylized, weave-inspired designs to the Acrovyn by Design line of wall coverings: Wave Weave Mini and Wave Weave Maxi. Both patterns are available in six shore-inspired colors: Oyster, Opal, Puka, Conch, Flame Auger and Blue Wave.

Acrovyn Strata

Designed to coordinate within almost any environment, this amorphic pattern offers both organic and modern design appeal. Three of the six available colors are neutrals that imply wood or stone: Ash Blonde, Honey Auburn and Silver Gray. The other three fully celebrate color with warm, whimsical hues, including Strawberry Chiffon, Blue Raspberry and Honeydew Melon. Strata is offered in a standard suede emboss or with optional microtextures to enhance the pattern’s striation, adding visual dimensionality and tactile interest. It is available in sheet and wall panel forms, as well as on doors.

