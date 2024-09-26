Contact Us

Corbin Russwin Highlights Lock Portfolio At GSX 2024

Corbin Russwin's full portfolio of visual locks on display in the GSX exhibit hall aim to enhance security, safety, and privacy.

Corbin Russwin

Corbin Russwin showcasd its enhanced portfolio of locks featuring visual status indicators at the Global Security Exchange (GSX). These locks offer instant visual verification of whether a door is locked or unlocked, addressing security, safety and privacy needs across various applications.

Product highlights for Corbin Russwin include:

  • CLX3300 Series Cylindrical Lock with Status Indicators features six status indicator windows that can be customized for color combinations and status icons on the inside, outside, or both sides of the door. This versatile lock offers multiple functions, including keyed and privacy, a robust ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 lock body, and exceptional durability in high-traffic areas.
  • ML2000 Series Mortise Lock with Status Indicators feature a unique curved window design, reflective coating, and a 180° viewing angle to ensure clear status recognition under a variety of lighting conditions. With a variety of trim options and customizable text/graphics, these enhanced locks will seamlessly integrate into any environment.
  • DL2200 Series Deadbolt offers a privacy feature perfect for single use restrooms, quiet rooms, and more.
  • PED5000 Series Exit Device with Status Indicators provides immediate visual confirmation of lock status in three indicator configuration options to meet a wide range of specialized applications. They include an Active Dogging Indicator, that provides clear, confident assurance with a display window on the rail that provides an instant visual cue about the dogging status of your device. Additionally, the M48 Passive Dogging, a subtle visual cue revealed when the push rail is dogged, allows for a quick dogging status check. The device also comes with M47 Trim Status Indicator, a large display on the chassis cover indicating whether the outside trim is locked or unlocked, optimized for critical safety features.
