Want To Create A Dog-Friendly Workplace?

Dog food maker CESAR will award $75,000 to more than 15 organizations to help them accommodate canine co-workers.

Dog-friendly policies can have a positive impact on company culture, the employee experience, and recruitment and retention, according to a recent study¹ on pets in the workplace by the CESAR brand, part of the Mars family of brands.

To help businesses achieve these culture-building benefits, the brand has launched the 2023 CESAR® Workplace Grants Program. Powered by the Mars Petcare BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, grants totaling $75,000 will be awarded to more than 15 companies so they can make simple changes to welcome dogs into offices, or further enhance their current dog-friendly offerings.

87% of employers with dog-friendly office policies say those policies increased the likelihood of their workforce returning to the office in person.

The new research¹ shows the powerful impact dogs have on employee satisfaction and return to office. In fact, 93% of dog owners in pet-friendly workplaces reported positive attitudes about going to work. Additionally, 87% of employers with dog-friendly office policies say those policies increased the likelihood of their workforce returning to the office in person.

“The CESAR brand believes a shared life is the best life and we believe a better future is one where dogs are welcomed everywhere,” said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. “We are now making it easier for dog parents and businesses alike to advocate for dog-friendly spaces and take that first step toward togetherness in the office through the launch of these Workplace Grants.”

Building on insights from Mars Petcare’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, the CESAR brand aims to help dog-friendly workplaces obtain amenities, dog-friendly design, effective pets-at-work policies and more. Organizations can use the grants to:

Help with responsible pet ownership support like signage, behavior training classes, or leash hooks and installations

Offer health and safety support like dog-friendly water fountains or adding safety-promoting design elements

Support engagement and celebration initiatives like creating interactive areas or content you can use to promote your dog-friendly workplace

“Given how many hours we spend a week in the workplace, it makes sense to have dogs with you for added support and comfort throughout the day.”

“Growing up with dogs myself, I know the impact having your best fur friend nearby has on boosting morale,” said Dan Schawbel, Managing Partner of Workplace Intelligence, who has partnered with the brand to provide his advocacy for the benefits of dogs to workplace culture. “Given how many hours we spend a week in the workplace, it makes sense to have dogs with you for added support and comfort throughout the day. The CESAR Workplace Grants are a huge step in allowing dogs in the workplace to become a reality – it helps remove barriers, incent trial, and support pet-friendly programming.”

In addition to the grants, CESAR provides tools and resources to help make the world a more dog-friendly place. Mars Petcare offers the PETS WORK AT WORK™ toolkit as part of the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, which includes dog-friendly workplace resources.

Take Your Dog To Work Day

The CESAR brand has teamed up with Pet Sitters International (PSI) as an official sponsor of this year’s Take Your Dog To Work Day®². The annual event encourages employers to experience the joys of pets in the workplace one Friday each summer.

To celebrate PSI’s 25th annual Take Your Dog To Work Day® on June 23, CESAR will help cover the cost of a lunch at work for pet owners and their four-legged friend. Dog owners who submit their “expense report” from June 23 through June 30 — including a photo of them and their pup enjoying lunch together — will receive a $10 prepaid card for them, and two CESAR® WHOLESOME BOWLS™ meals for their pooch.

Notes

¹ Mars Petcare partnered with Weber Shandwick and KRC Research to inform the Cesar Purpose at Work 2.0 Program study. KRC Research conducted an online survey among a sample of n=1500 US office workers and n=300 employers. All office workers had to work in person on average at least 2 days a week. The survey was conducted from May 2 to May 9, 2023.

² Take Your Dog To Work Day® and the TYDTWD Logo are trademarks of Pet Sitters International, Inc. and are used with permission.