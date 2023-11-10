Creston’s Automate VX Certified For Microsoft Teams Rooms

Crestron Electronics’s Automate VX voice-activated speaker-tracking solution has been certified as a Microsoft Teams Room Device for large and extra-large rooms. For the past 15 years, Crestron and Microsoft have partnered on technology for workplaces and meeting experiences.

Automate VX technology is a multi-camera solution enabling a high-quality meeting experience with production-style cuts powered by voice-activated switching. Inclusive meetings, especially for larger collaboration spaces and boardrooms, pose a set of challenges to capture and frame in-room participants in a way that is easy to follow for remote attendees. To drive more equitable experiences, intelligent video technologies are being utilized to support a critical and dynamic collaboration experience. With Automate VX, multiple cameras around the room work together to track active speakers while removing distractions that are typically visible when a camera pans, tilts, or zooms. While an active speaker is being captured on the first camera, the second camera moves into position to capture the next speaker before the system switches the camera feed, reducing any disruptive camera movements and enabling participants to focus on their meeting.

Ideal for high-impact spaces, the Automate VX solution can support up to 12 cameras and ensure remote attendees always have a crisp and clear shot of in-person participants. Those inside of the room no longer have to worry about where to look or any switching controls as the cameras seamlessly leverage voice-activated switching to capture the steady shot. The Intelligent Video Room Designer Tool means that organizations can implement Automate VX with no code design or configurations, so users have the flexibility to adapt to any room or platform and customize the views of the meeting.

The voice-activated speaker-tracking solution was designed as a product to meet changing expectations of hybrid meeting and learning. With more permanent hybrid and remote workers, meeting room technologies are being implemented daily in many cases, and Automate VX is aimed to make digital collaboration spaces reliable and efficient.