Crisis Management: Business Continuity And Incident Response Planning

Here, we chat with Margaret J. Millett, Head of Global Resilience at Uber.

Facility Executive: Tell us about your background. How did you first get involved with business resiliency?

Margaret Millett: Like many people in the Business Continuity Management profession, I joined by “accident.” I was working for Scudder, Stevens, & Clark in Boston, MA when they were consolidating two offices into a new state-of- the-art office building. To prepare for the office move, I was asked to document a “Business Recovery Plan” for my department. I told the project team I was going to be out of the country on vacation during the move and they said “no worries.” When I got back from my vacation everyone said the plan was great. Management knew what to do, who to call, etc. Six months later there was a Business Continuity job posting at Scudder. I applied for the job and got it. It has been almost 30 years since I have been in this profession. I have never looked back on my career choice, nor do I have ANY regrets.

FE: How would you define business continuity planning?

MM: Business continuity means more than making sure the lights stay on during an event. There are numerous benefits of establishing a business continuity strategy. When you have resilience there is greater awareness of what really matters during an event and organizations can focus resources effectively. It provides employee engagement as well ownership, so employees understand their roles and responsibilities in an event to ensure the execution of smooth recovery. Having recovery plans documented with pre-defined strategic decisions are crucial to guide employees during an event. Ensuring business impacts and risks are identified so they are mitigated prior to an event occurring. Take the steps to empower leaders to actively monitor the state of resilience within the organization to provide guidance and support. Conducting various types of exercises helps an organization understand what works and what does not work, which allows for growth and continued resilience.