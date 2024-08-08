Critical Infrastructure Upgrades On Deck At Pittsburgh Schools

A Phase I, $300,000 Renew America’s Schools Prize from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) sets the stage for potential total funding of $15.3 million to plan and implement critical infrastructure upgrades at 20 Pittsburgh area schools. The facilities include 18 in the City of Pittsburgh and two in the Borough of Wilkinsburg. Pittsburgh Public Schools is working in partnership with the Wilkinsburg School District, The Efficiency Network (TEN), and Green Building Alliance (GBA).

“We are thrilled to receive the Phase I Renew America’s Schools Prize, which marks a significant step towards enhancing the learning environments for our students and staff,” said Superintendent Wayne N. Walters, EdD. “These infrastructure upgrades will not only provide essential improvements to our energy and mechanical systems but also address critical issues such as air conditioning and indoor air quality. Our partnership with Wilkinsburg School District, TEN, and GBA is instrumental in achieving these goals, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our school communities.”

The infrastructure upgrades will include energy and mechanical systems improvements, providing significant energy and operational savings for both districts. These upgrades will support Pittsburgh Public Schools in mitigating the impact of lost tax revenue, addressing deferred maintenance, ensuring schools provide energy-efficient and safe learning environments, increasing the percentage of schools with air conditioning, and easing the transition for students and families into renewed and energy-efficient schools during consolidations.

“TEN is honored to support Pittsburgh Public Schools and the Wilkinsburg School District in their efforts to improve their facilities and create a healthier, safer, and more energy-efficient learning environment for students and staff,” said Troy Geanopulos, CEO of TEN. “Achieving a successful outcome through the DOE’s Renew America’s Schools grant program was the result of nine months of collaboration with the school districts’ staff and Green Building Alliance. Together, we’re creating a more sustainable and equitable environment for students and families in the Pittsburgh region and working toward a clean energy future for all.”

The Phase I prize includes the assembly of the project team, a comprehensive facility needs assessment, and the identification of the infrastructure upgrades to be completed during the implementation phase.

“Green Building Alliance has worked with Pittsburgh Public Schools in developing projects from concept to implementation since 2008, providing technical assistance and guidance to assess building performance, energy use, and air quality, enabling progress toward energy use reduction goals and improved indoor environments, and training PPS building operators to improve the health and environment of the spaces in which our children learn,” said GBA CEO Jenna Cramer.

“The Renew America’s Schools Prize will enable GBA to provide guidance and technical assistance in the planning of infrastructure upgrades to school buildings across the City of Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg, making them resilient to the impacts of climate change, creating healthier indoor environments, and reducing energy costs,” Cramer continued. “We look forward to working with Pittsburgh Public Schools, Wilkinsburg School District, and TEN to achieve healthy, sustainable learning and teaching environments for students, faculty, and administrators.”

Successful completion of Phase I will unlock an additional $1 million in funding for Phase II, which involves conducting energy audits and developing a strategic implementation plan. Phase III, an award of $14 million, will be allocated for renovations, upgrades, and construction costs. To progress through Phases II and III, Pittsburgh Public Schools must cover a proposed cost share of $4.7 million.