Crypto.com Arena Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating

Sports and music venue Crypto.com Arena — home of the NBA Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, NHL LA Kings, and WNBA Los Angeles Sparks — has earned the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) WELL Health-Safety Rating. One of the leading sports arenas to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating, the achievement is a testament to the Los Angeles arena’s commitment to delivering a culture of health, well-being, and safety to all employees and visitors.

“As an organization dedicated to delivering the most memorable sports and live entertainment experiences, Crypto.com Arena has been at the forefront of adopting stringent cleaning and safety protocols and was the first NBA, NHL and WNBA Arena to receive the GBAC Star Facility Accreditation in June of 2020,” said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena. “This recognition is further evidence of our commitment to ensuring that Crypto.com Arena strives to not only be one of the safest arenas possible, but also promotes an environment that supports the health and well-being of our employees, tenant teams, artists, promoters, guests, and partners.”

To achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, AEG, owner and operator of Crypto.com Arena, met rigorous requirements related to its operational policies, maintenance protocols, and emergency plans. The WELL Health-Safety Rating includes more than 20 features designed to help organizations keep spaces clean and sanitized; provide essential health benefits and services; communicate health and safety efforts; ensure they have adequate emergency preparations and programs; and assess the facility’s air and water quality.

The rating was awarded by IWBI to Crypto.com Arena following the successful completion of a third-party documentation review to confirm that the arena met the feature-specific requirements for supporting the long-term health and safety needs of everyone who is working at or visiting the venue.

“Sports and entertainment venues like Crypto.com Arena anchor communities large and small, giving us places to cheer on our home-town teams or see our favorite performers,” said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. “By achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating, AEG made sure it’s also a place that enhances our health and well-being. Thanks AEG and congratulations!”

The WELL Health-Safety rating is empowers owners and operators of large and small businesses to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and other stakeholders. Informed by the WELL Building Standard and more than 600 building and health scientists, practitioners, representatives from the business community and other experts, the WELL Health-Safety Rating is a roadmap for driving resilience across both business policies and operational plans. The WELL Health-Safety seal communicates a sense of confidence that a venue is maintaining the most effective and up-to-date practices for safety and wellness.

“Congratulations to AEG for achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating in parallel with GBAC certification! This is a significant achievement that underscores AEG’s unwavering commitment to fostering healthy, sustainable communities where we work, live, and play. AEG’s dedication to achieving this milestone exemplifies its leadership in sustainability within the sports and entertainment industry, setting a commendable global role model,” stated Roger McClendon, Executive Director of the Green Sports Alliance. “The Green Sports Alliance applauds AEG for its investment, focused operations, and prioritization of the well-being of its staff, fans, athletes, and entertainers in its facilities.”