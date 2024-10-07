Damage From Hurricane Helene Estimated At $30.5B To $47.5B

In Washington County, Virginia, crews work to restore utilities and infrastructure damaged by Helene. (Photo Nicholas Monteleone/ FEMA)

F inal estimates for total flood and wind losses caused by Hurricane Helene are between $30.5 billion and $47.5 billion, according to new data analysis from CoreLogic. This estimate includes wind loss as well as insured and uninsured storm surge and inland flood loss for residential and commercial properties across 16 states. (See table below for a detailed breakdown of peril loss estimates.)

Insured flood loss from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and private insurance for residential and commercial properties is estimated to be between $6 billion and $11 billion, which includes both re-evaluated storm surge and new estimates for inland flooding.

for residential and commercial properties is estimated to be between $6 billion and $11 billion, which includes both re-evaluated storm surge and new estimates for inland flooding. Wind losses are estimated to be $4.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

are estimated to be $4.5 billion to $6.5 billion. Uninsured flood loss is estimated to be between $20 billion and $30 billion.

Federal Recovery Coordinating Officer Timothy Pheil (Ieft) and Governor Youngkin shake hands, while FEMA Region 3 Deputy Regional Administrator Lilian Hutchinson looks on. (Photo: Nicholas Monteleone/ FEMA)

An official points to damage from Hurricane Helene, speaking with FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Timothy Pheil. Officials surveyed damage with staff from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia National Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA. (Photo: Nicholas Monteleone/ FEMA)

“When intense storm surge and flooding events, like Hurricane Helene, reach regions that are infrequently affected by natural hazards, we can expect to see damage to homes without flood insurance coverage. The fact that so much damage was concentrated outside the Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs) makes it challenging to realize the full extent of impact to uninsured homeowners,” explained Jon Schneyer, Director of Catastrophe Response at CoreLogic. “Thankfully FEMA’s NFIP is expected to provide up to $6.5 billion of insurance for the recovery efforts, which will help bring much needed recovery aid to the affected areas.”

Hurricane Helene Insured & Uninsured Wind / Flood Losses

Peril Industry Loss

(in billions) Wind $4.5 – $6.5 Flood1 $6.0 – $11.0 Private Insured $1.5 – $4.5 NFIP $4.5 – $6.5 Total Insured Wind and Flood $10.5 – $17.5 Uninsured Flood $20.0 – $30.0 Total Wind and Flood (insured + uninsured) $30.5 – $47.5 1 Losses paid by private insurers and the NFIP for recovery. Includes both inland flood and storm surge. Source: CoreLogic, 2024

Town of Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell observing the I-26 bridges that were damaged during Hurricane Helene in Unicoi County, Tennessee. (Photo: FEMA)

Insured loss represents the amount insurers and NFIP will pay to cover damages. Unlike wind damage, which is covered by a standard homeowners policy, flood is a separate coverage which is not mandatory outside the designated SFHAs.

The analysis includes damage to both buildings and their contents of residential, commercial, and industrial structures including a time element component and does not include broader economic loss from the storm. The losses also include damage to automobiles. Damage to personal marine craft, offshore infrastructure, governmental structures, and infrastructure (like roads and bridges) are excluded.

Visit the CoreLogic Hazard HQ Command Central™ to get more details about the storm characteristics and data insights for Hurricane Helene.