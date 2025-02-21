Contact Us

Danfoss Demonstrates Key Solutions And Technologies At The AHR Expo

Solutions by Danfoss to meet customer needs for decarbonization and energy efficiency were the focus of the three-day event.

Danfoss showcased its broad portfolio of technologies for addressing key industry trends, such as decarbonization, refrigerant transition, artificial intelligence, and connectivity, at the AHR Expo in Orlando, Florida. At the company’s booth, current and potential customers explored the company’s solutions that enable customers to build heat pumps, data centers, rooftop units, Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems, chillers, and refrigeration systems that reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Danfoss’ theme, “Transition Forward,” emphasized how Danfoss’ solutions, such as oil-free and magnetic-bearing Turbocor compressors, variable-speed drives, brazed-plate heat exchangers and economizers, are helping customers build more sustainable HVAC/R systems, transition to new refrigerants, and utilize new connectivity solutions to optimize their building operations and energy usage. Visitors to the Danfoss booth were also able to see demonstrations of Alsense and Alsmart HVAC/R automation solutions, the VLT HVAC FC 102 Drive NEMA 4X, condition-based monitoring (CBM), TurbocorCloud software, and more.

Among the products on display was the BOCK HGX56 CO2 T compressor, winner of the 2025 AHR Expo Innovation Award in the refrigeration category. The BOCK product team, along with Danfoss Climate Solutions leadership, formally received the award at the Innovation Awards ceremony held on Monday, February 10.

